The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off this week, and while you may go for the deep-fried cheese curds and cream puffs, youth from Door and Kewaunee counties are shooting for something bigger. Last year, the dairy project, comprised of 4-H members from Kewaunee and Door counties, earned first place for large county herdsmanship at the fair. In addition to having great-looking dairy cattle, judges for the herdsmanship prize look at the cleanliness of the animals and the place they call home at the Wisconsin State Fair during the event’s opening weekend. This means constantly sweeping up the paths near the cows, picking out the bits of hay from their water, and even turning buckets into portable bathrooms. Hunter Guilette is among the over 20 exhibitors from Door and Kewaunee counties showing dairy cattle at the Wisconsin State Fair. He has already experienced some success at the fair, taking second place among all 17-year-old exhibitors showing dairy cattle. Guilette says it is all about the hard work he and his fellow exhibitors have put in up to this point.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO