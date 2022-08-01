Read on doorcountydailynews.com
Door County re-enters high COVID-19 community level
You are being recommended to mask up indoors and take other precautions as Door County re-enters the high community level for COVID-19. Door County has been in and out of the three different community levels since the Centers for Disease Control introduced the new way to track disease activity earlier this year. Since the beginning of June, Door County has spent approximately three weeks in the high level and four weeks in each of the medium and low levels. Community levels are determined by case rate per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and percentage of staffed inpatient beds used by those with confirmed COVID-19.
United Way of Door County sets $825,000 goal
After raising over $786,000 last year, the United Way of Door County kicked off their 2022 Annual Campaign Tuesday night with a bigger and more ambitious goal for this year. Executive Director Amy Kohnle says the campaign volunteers took the new goal of $825,000 very seriously. She says the needs of the Door County community continue to grow as the Community Investment Committee goes through the application process for area agencies and programs.
Women's Fund of Door County, Geske celebrates 13 years of community impact
You heard about the impact a local women’s organization had on the community if you were one of the 260 people attending the 13th Annual Celebrate Women Luncheon Wednesday in Sturgeon Bay. The Women’s Fund of Door County invited Janine Geske, a retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, to be the keynote speaker at the event held at Stone Harbor Resort & Conference Center. Geske shared her presentation on “Restorative Justice…The Path to Healing and Forgiving”.
Dairy project looks to repeat State Fair success
The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off this week, and while you may go for the deep-fried cheese curds and cream puffs, youth from Door and Kewaunee counties are shooting for something bigger. Last year, the dairy project, comprised of 4-H members from Kewaunee and Door counties, earned first place for large county herdsmanship at the fair. In addition to having great-looking dairy cattle, judges for the herdsmanship prize look at the cleanliness of the animals and the place they call home at the Wisconsin State Fair during the event’s opening weekend. This means constantly sweeping up the paths near the cows, picking out the bits of hay from their water, and even turning buckets into portable bathrooms. Hunter Guilette is among the over 20 exhibitors from Door and Kewaunee counties showing dairy cattle at the Wisconsin State Fair. He has already experienced some success at the fair, taking second place among all 17-year-old exhibitors showing dairy cattle. Guilette says it is all about the hard work he and his fellow exhibitors have put in up to this point.
Big Brothers Big Sisters prepares for cornhole event
One of your favorite backyard games is being featured as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sister of Door County. The organization is hosting its second annual Kornhole for Kids event, where 24 teams compete for prizes on August 20th at Apple Valley Lanes in Sturgeon Bay. Proceeds go to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Door County, which like many organizations, had to play the waiting game as they tried to balance connecting youth with adults during the pandemic. Coordinator Patti O’Rourke is happy they are back to forming those meaningful connections again as they close in on their pre-pandemic level of 120 matches.
Sturgeon Bay YMCA hosting Duathlon for kids Saturday
Your child can still participate in the first-ever Duathlon at the Door County YMCA this Saturday. Aquatics Director Nicole Shepard says the competition involves a swim of 100 to 500 yards and a run ranging from .59 miles to 2.36 miles, depending on age. She shares details about the swim/run Duathlon that starts at 8 am on Saturday.
Brian J. Quistorff
Brian J. Quistorff, 57, Green Bay, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was born to Gerald R. and the late Ruth L. (Krueger) Quistorff on May 16, 1965. As per Brian’s wishes, his final resting ceremony will be private. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com.
Door County Highway Commitee asks DOT for help with Gordon Road intersection
The Door County Highway Committee is trying to be more active in addressing the accidents you have likely seen at the State Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road (County BB) intersection. The committee passed a resolution during its meeting on Thursday, officially stating that the intersection is one of very great concern. The resolution also asks the Department of Transportation to work with the Door County Highway Commissioner on short-term, locally funded options to restrict left turns onto State Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road, in addition to longer-term solutions such as a roundabout. With a repaving project coming to the area in 2023, the committee discussed why significant changes to the intersection are likely years away.
Arson suspect arrested in Algoma
A 24-year-old man was put behind bars at the Kewaunee County Jail Friday morning after allegedly attempting to light a building on fire in Algoma. Kewaunee County Dispatch received the call just before 3:30 a.m. that the man attempted to break into a vehicle before entering a garage to break windows and light a building on fire in the 1000 block of Division Street. The home was unoccupied as it went under renovation by Parv and Renuka Jandu. While the Algoma Fire Department took care of the fire, the Algoma Police Department worked with the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, the Kewaunee Police Department, and a Brown County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit to track down the man after he fled the scene on foot. He was arrested just before 5 a.m. After further investigation, hand tools stolen from the residence were found in a nearby vehicle that was driven by the suspect.
Bays sail into the mystic, second place on 105.1 The GOAT
The Sister Bay Bays clinched at least a share of second place in the Door County Baseball League with a 5-1 victory over Institute Friday night. Institute was trying to play the role of spoiler and make the Bays have to play in a tie-breaking playoff game the following week if West Jacksonport comes away with a win this weekend.
Sevastopol earns WIAA Award of Excellence Award
Sevastopol earned some hardware this week before any of their teams hit the road for competition. The Pioneers were one of 39 schools to be awarded the WIAA Award of Excellence Award, which promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership, and character. They joined Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Little Chute, Monona Grove, New Lisbon, and Port Washington as first-time recipients.
