Dry Lightning In Siskiyou County Sparks Several Large Fires Over The Weekend

Yeti, Alex fires in Siskiyou County cause new evacuation warning
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A new evacuation warning was issued in Siskiyou County in an area west of the Yeti and Alex fires and southwest of the McKinney Fire. People who live in zone SIS-1111 should be ready to leave if the fire activity increases. This would include the following...
Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
Flash Flood Warning Issued As Crews Continue Battling Siskiyou County Lightning Blazes
A flash flood warning has been issued for areas along Highway 97 northeast of Weed near Whitney Creek, which has flooded its banks and is washing away large trees and debris. The sheriff’s office says it has the potential to flood into the Mount Shasta Vistas area and Juniper Valley. A flash flood warning was also issued Tuesday for the Coffee Creek Drainage in the River Complex burn scar.
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
Crews Working To Protect Yreka From McKinney Fire
Dozer lines have been cut around Yreka to protect it from the encroaching McKinney Fire. The latest estimate has the fire at 56,500 acres with no containment. Cloudy, cool conditions held the fire down Monday. It’s still about 8 miles north of Fort Jones and 4 miles northwest of Yreka. Highway 96 is closed from Highway 263 to Scott River Road. The many evacuations are being coordinated by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. A lot of information is available on services for evacuees by calling 2-1-1. Damage assessment has not been started so it’s not known how many homes have been lost. The small Town of Klamath River has mostly burned to the ground. Two people were found deceased inside a vehicle that burned up in a driveway of a home west of Klamath River.
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
Some McKinney Fire evacuation orders downgraded
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders in Siskiyou County, west of Yreka, have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Siskiyou County OES said the zones in the area of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been downgraded and people who live there can return home. The following areas are listed below:
Kelsey Creek Fire prompts more evacuation orders in Siskiyou County
SCOTT BAR, Calif. -- A wildfire just south of the Kelsey Creek Trailhead has prompted new Evacuation Orders in the area. The Kelsey Creek Fire is estimated between 10 to 15 acres and fire activity is increasing according to the Klamath National Forest. The fire is moving towards cabins in the area, and resources continue to arrive at the incident with the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit assisting. Aircraft is also on scene.
Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
"A great spirit of cooperation:" incident command provides McKinney fire update
YREKA — The unified command of the Klamath National Forest service and CalFire held a meeting August 1 at 5:00 pm at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds to update the public about the McKinney fire, which has been most recently officially mapped at 55,493 acres. That figure is expected to be updated tomorrow morning.
McKinney Fire near California-Oregon border explodes to 51,648 acres, evacuations ordered
Over 100 homes were ordered evacuated and authorities were warning people to be on high alert. The McKinney Fire is now the largest wildfire of the season in California, surpassing the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.
Fire officials to provide in-person, livestream McKinney Fire update Monday night
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A community meeting will be held Monday night at the Siskiyou County Golden Fairgrounds Livestock Arena for the McKinney Fire. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will also be streamed live. People can livestream it on YouTube and the Klamath National Forest Facebook page...
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
