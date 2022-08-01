ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'

Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Attorney blasts Adam Schefter over Deshaun Watson tweet

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented 24 plaintiffs suing Watson, hit out at the well-known ESPN personality during a Thursday press conference. "We all know about the tweet that was sent out, from a so-called insider, not somebody that’s ever spoken to me — if there’s more of an insider, I don’t know who it is, other than me — but this is the kind of reaction we received," Buzbee said while referencing Schefter, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "These kinds of tweets, this kind of foolishness, is exactly why people do not pursue justice."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'

Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense

Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Sam Williams Is Showing Out In Cowboys’ Camp

Heading into training camp, one of the biggest questions on the Cowboys’ defense. Who would be the starting defensive end opposite of Demarcus Lawrence? The Cowboys had multiple guys to choose from, but Dorance Armstrong was the favorite heading into camp. He might still be the favorite, but second-round pick Sam Williams makes the decision difficult. His performance at camp so far has been extremely impresive.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Broncos#Bengals#Titans#American Football#Te Teagan Quitoriano#Stanford
Yardbarker

NFL coach: Cowboys' Dak Prescott won't suddenly 'become something more special'

In his ninth annual tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Mike Sando of The Athletic put six signal-callers in Tier 1: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). Sando's rankings reflect voting from NFL coaches and executives, who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor. The first tier included the best QBs, the fifth tier the worst.
NFL
Yardbarker

QB Competitions: Seahawks' Geno Smith favored in NFL's tightest battle

The majority of the 32 starting quarterback jobs have been settled early in training camps across the NFL, with only four legitimate competitions still being waged. Of those, who replaces Russell Wilson under center in Seattle remains the tightest race among oddsmakers. Geno Smith, who is entering his fourth season...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

A Realistic Prediction for the 22’ New York Giants

Tis the season for yearly predictions but how many of them are actually realistic and not subject to wishful thinking or pessimism from those already protecting themselves from future emotional damage? Let’s cut to the chase. I can tell you with confidence that the Giants will win anywhere from two to twelve games in 2022 and that is as realistically accurate of a prediction as it gets because neither I, the beat reporters nor even you have any real idea what is going to happen this year.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL appeals six-game suspension of Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Either party had 72 hours to appeal the decision. Even before Robinson’s decision was made public, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

New Chiefs Receiver Comments On A Brutal Practice

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be his second NFL team after spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have some great seasons in Pittsburgh, especially his 2018 campaign wherein he had 1,426 and seven touchdowns. But ultimately,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings

ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor

At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Possible Reinforcements For The Cowboys At Wide Receiver

On Monday, Cowboys WR James Washington suffered a foot injury that put him out of work for 6-10 weeks. This loss is massive. The team will likely be without Micheal Gallup for at least the first few games of the regular season. With Washington going down, the team can look at free agency for some veteran help. They could also continue the trend of replacing a proven veteran with some youth.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy