Siskiyou County, CA

Two People Found Dead In Vehicle Near Destroyed Town Of Klamath River

1053classichits.com
 2 days ago
www.1053classichits.com

actionnewsnow.com

Yeti, Alex fires in Siskiyou County cause new evacuation warning

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A new evacuation warning was issued in Siskiyou County in an area west of the Yeti and Alex fires and southwest of the McKinney Fire. People who live in zone SIS-1111 should be ready to leave if the fire activity increases. This would include the following...
actionnewsnow.com

Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
KDRV

Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires

MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KTVL

Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

"A great spirit of cooperation:" incident command provides McKinney fire update

YREKA — The unified command of the Klamath National Forest service and CalFire held a meeting August 1 at 5:00 pm at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds to update the public about the McKinney fire, which has been most recently officially mapped at 55,493 acres. That figure is expected to be updated tomorrow morning.
YREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested within the McKinney Fire Evacuation Zone

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Siskiyou County Sheriff Deputies arrested two people early Monday morning, within the McKinney Fire evacuation zone. One person was charged with possession of burglary tools and the other for burglary within an evacuation zone. Both suspects were booked into the Siskiyou County Jail. The sheriff's office...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
1053classichits.com

Flash Flood Warning Issued As Crews Continue Battling Siskiyou County Lightning Blazes

A flash flood warning has been issued for areas along Highway 97 northeast of Weed near Whitney Creek, which has flooded its banks and is washing away large trees and debris. The sheriff’s office says it has the potential to flood into the Mount Shasta Vistas area and Juniper Valley. A flash flood warning was also issued Tuesday for the Coffee Creek Drainage in the River Complex burn scar.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Sheriff’s office investigating "multiple fatalities" in McKinney Fire

YREKA, Calif. -- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating "multiple fatalities" connected to the McKinney Fire. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:57 a.m., fire personnel located two deceased individuals inside a burned car. The car was in the path of the McKinney Fire, located in a residential driveway along Doggett Creek Road. It was found off of Highway 96, west of the community of Klamath River.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Illegal grow site seized 10,000 lbs of marijuana in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) served four separate search warrants that accumulated to 10,000 lbs of illegal processed marijuana. JMET along with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement served the search warrants on August 2, 2022 in the in the 12,000 block of Williams Highway, 1500 block of Three Pines Road, 4000 block of Redwood Avenue and 300 block of South Livingston Way.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

