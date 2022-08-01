Two People Found Dead In Vehicle Near Destroyed Town Of Klamath River

A flash flood warning has been issued for areas along Highway 97 northeast of Weed near Whitney Creek, which has flooded its banks and is washing away large trees and debris. The sheriff’s office says it has the potential to flood into the Mount Shasta Vistas area and Juniper Valley. A flash flood warning was also issued Tuesday for the Coffee Creek Drainage in the River Complex burn scar.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO