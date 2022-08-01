Weiser: Navient settlement checks coming for 7,000 borrowers

Read on www.csbj.com
Tech apprenticeships: a new landscape
Building an apprenticeship program is a lot like dating, says Eric Dunker, vice president of workforce and economic development for Arapahoe Community College. It can take several years to form strong higher education-to-business relationships and convince companies to adopt a long-term perspective on their talent pipeline, he said. This is especially true in the technology sector, Dunker told the Business Journal, where there’s an immediate need for skilled employees, but no existing road map for on-the-job training models for the rapidly changing industry.
Secretary of State's Office launches new periodic reporting tool
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has launched a new online process for businesses to file periodic reports. The new process is easy to use, intuitive, and provides help to filers on each page while using customer-friendly language, the Secretary of State’s Office says. This new tool is available to business entities filing periodic reports starting today.
