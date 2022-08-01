Read on www.thewashingtondailynews.com
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Stanley G. Younce
Stanley Gray Younce, age 62, a resident of Washington, NC died Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, August 8, 2022 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Crime Stoppers seeks suspect in boat launch theft
This week Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in catching a thief. On July 25th, a victim filed a report with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stating their vehicle was broken into at Dinah’s Landing boat ramp and several items were taken, including their wallet. Later that same day, the victim’s debit card was used at the Gas House in Washington for fuel in the amount of $7.16. The suspect pictured here is described to be a white female, slender build with blonde hair, driving in a white in color Ford Escape. If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest. And as always, at Crime Stoppers we only want your information not your name. You can also like our Facebook page for additional details. For Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, I’m Lt. Kelly Cox.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Larry Bryan Armstrong
Larry Bryan Armstrong, age 62, passed away at his home on July 22, 2022 in Bridgeton, NC. A memorial service was held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Passion Church of God located at 7685 Main St. in Vanceboro, NC. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is...
thewashingtondailynews.com
James Timothy Langley Jr.
James Timothy Langley Jr., age 57, a resident of the Farm Life community in Martin County, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3:00pm-until, at the Farm Life Ruritan building, located on NC Hwy 17. Joseph B....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thewashingtondailynews.com
Blackland Farm Managers Tour held for 52nd year
Fifty-two years ago, farmers in four adjoining counties – Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington and Beaufort – formed the Blackland Farm Managers Association which later organized an event to teach other local farmers about how to harvest crops on black soil. With the same care and attention they show their crops, farmers have grown the event that now teaches over 500 guests the best farming practices for black soil as discovered through research at North Carolina State University. This event became known as the Blackland Farm Managers Tour Program.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity couple donates harpsichord to Tryon Palace
Ernest (Ernie) Miller and his wife Sandra Shulinoff Miller, of Chocowinity, donated a harpsichord to Tryon Palace in New Bern on Friday, July 22. It is a single manual harpsichord based on a 17th century design. Miller’s harpsichord replaces one previously used by the historic site used during the Candlelight...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Panthers host Wednesday jamboree
Beaufort County football teams will get to hit somebody besides their teammates during Wednesday’s jamboree at Northside. The Panthers, Southside and Washington High School welcome Bertie County, Dixon, Farmville Central, Gates County, Pasquotank, South Lenoir and Washington County to Bing Mitchell Field Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. Two teams...
thewashingtondailynews.com
“I sing a song of the saints of God…”
This is the beginning of the first verse of a popular Episcopal hymn (#293) which tells us many things and examples of saints. But just WHO are saints? Dictionaries define a saint as: a person who is considered to be holy and virtuous, and mainly is already in heaven…in other words, dead but lived a holy and virtuous life while on this earth. Other definitions refer to a saint as a person who has been “canonized” or declared having been a saint by a particular religious denomination, again, a person who is already dead.
Comments / 0