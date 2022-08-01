ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready to tailgate? Brach’s debuts hot dog- and hamburger-flavored candy corn

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( WXIN ) — If you have been waiting impatiently for the first tailgate of the season, you may be able to get a temporary fix in the candy aisle.

Brach’s is embracing the flavors of football with its new Tailgate Candy Corn.

The candy comes in five flavors: hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream, and fruit punch.

The candy corn will only be sold at participating Walgreens stores until the end of October.

The 11-ounce bags will sell for $3.49 to $3.69, according to a Brach’s spokesperson.

A 2021 survey of the top states in candy corn consumption found California, Texas, and Florida in the top three.

Brach’s says it’s releasing more candy corn surprises in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

WOWK 13 News

When does school start in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

DHHR investigates swine flu in Jackson County, West Virginia

UPDATE (11:42 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4): During West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s Thursday press conference, State Epidemiologist Shannon McBee confirmed that the West Virginia DHHR has discovered two presumed positive cases of swine flu. She said that the risk to the general public is currently low, but anyone who visited the swine barn at […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged in fatal crash pleads not guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

