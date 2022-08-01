ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks activate OLB Tyreke Smith from PUP list, sign former Florida DT

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mg9oN_0h0pt6JG00

The Seahawks announced a pair of roster moves today, two hours before they are set to begin another training camp practice.

First, the team has activated rookie outside linebacker Tyreke Smith from the PUP list. Smith played his college ball at Ohio State, totaling seven sacks and 11 tackles for a loss in 30 games. Seattle selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. The nature of Smith’s injury has not been disclosed by the team as of yet.

The Seahawks also signed defensive tackle Antonio Valentino, who spent his 2021 season at Florida after four years at Penn State. Valentino went undrafted after his Senior season and joined the Giants as an UDFA but was waived in May. Valentino will have his work cut out for him to make the initial 53-man roster. Seattle’s interior rotation is stacked and there’s not much room below Al Woods, Poona Ford and Shelby Harris.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Linebacker Adrian Jackson announces he is in the transfer portal

Just a day before fall practices begin, Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson has announced that he is in the transfer portal. It was discovered earlier this summer that Jackson was no longer with the program, but now it’s official. Jackson spent three years in Eugene and racked up 33 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and a sack. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Denver was once a four-star recruit and the top recruit to come out of Colorado in 2017. But now the depth chart at the linebacker position is stacked with the likes of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Jefffrey Bassa, Jackson mostly likely would have had a difficult time getting on the field on a consistent basis. I’m in the Transfer Portal! Thank you duckNation! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UK7qVyHjt3 — Âction_Jãx (@AdrianJackson29) August 4, 2022 List Ty Thompson thrives in Oregon's new offense, sees Dan Lanning's growth as a coach
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#Giants#Ohio State#American Football#Pup
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson will play in one of the most important games of September

The 2021 season was not up to the Clemson football standard as the team missed the college football playoff for the first time since the playoff began back in 2014. Despite their struggles, the Tigers found a way to come together and produce yet another double-digit win season under head coach Dabo Swinney. As Clemson may have been weaker last season, the rest of the ACC thrived, with multiple programs having what many would consider “breakout” seasons. Looking at the Tigers heading into the 2022 season, the team looks as if it could take the leap back to the playoffs and possibly...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn misses out on four-star linebacker

One of Auburn’s linebacker targets is headed somewhere else. Lousiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who included Auburn in his final seven teams, committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday. Ausberry’s addition only piles on to the stellar No. 2 recruiting class the Fighting Irish have been building and his spurning of the Tigers leaves Auburn’s 2023 class still wanting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley excited to run behind 'freak' Evan Neal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who aims to bounce-back after two injury-plagued seasons, has looked solid this summer. Explosive, even. In fact, one could argue that Barkley has turned back the clock. He resembles the player who won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year more than the player who struggled to gain any traction over the previous two seasons.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State commit London Montgomery: I’m the baddest running back in the state

Penn State seems to have developed a knack for keeping some of the top running back recruits in the state close to home. Following in the footsteps of Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, and now Nick Singleton, one of the future running backs coming through the pipeline is already feeling motivated to let the world know he’s next. London Montgomery committed to Penn State in mid-July. He did so as the state’s top-rated running back who is well aware of the history and tradition Penn Stae has with in-state running backs that came before him. The Scranton native knows he has a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy