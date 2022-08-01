ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

How to Score a Last-Minute Cruise Deal Right Now

By Gwen Pratesi, Amanda Norcross
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on travel.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Closer to Dropping Vaccine Requirement

Since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) stopped tracking covid on cruise ships, the cruise lines have been quickly shedding their pandemic-era protocols (at least when it comes to passengers). Masks are now fully optional on Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL)...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Royal Caribbean revises testing requirements for most US sailings

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean announced Thursday that starting with August 8 departures, "we will revise our testing requirement for most U.S. sailings." • Fully vaccinated guests will only have to show a test result at boarding if the sailing is 6 nights or longer. • Unvaccinated children will still need...
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers

Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#Silversea Cruises#Travel Agency
lonelyplanet.com

Quarantine-free flights between Italy and the US are set to launch

A new trial will test eliminating the quarantine requirement between the US and Italy © WineDonuts/Shutterstock. Delta Air Lines has announced plans to launch a transatlantic program that will eliminate the quarantine requirement on specific COVID-19-tested flights between the US and Italy. The dedicated trial program will begin on 19 December on newly-relaunched flights between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Rome-Fiumicino International Airport.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily South

Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches

The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Atlantic Hurricane Season to Peak this Month

August marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season's peak. Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been dormant for about a month, the peak of the season is soon to arrive, so don't anticipate it to stay that way for very long. A Series of Extreme Weather. Tropical Storm Colin...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Place
Vancouver, CA
tripsavvy.com

Global Entry Just Got Even Faster at These US Airports

Global Entry has been getting even smoother for international travelers at select U.S. airports. As of July 26, the Trusted Traveler Program has gone entirely paperless at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, making customs a much more efficient and secure experience for Global Entry members. Instead...
HOUSTON, TX
FOXBusiness

American Airlines cutting flights from fall schedule

American Airlines has taken steps to reduce its overall September system capacity, including at Philadelphia International Airport. The airline told FOX Business in an email on Friday that changes – based on available resources – were made to build an additional buffer into the remainder of its summer schedule and with the goal of moving customers to different flights.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean CEO Sees Big Changes, Shares Good News

During the pandemic, while cruise lines sailing from U.S. ports were not able to take passengers, getting an email from Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report usually meant something bad. When cruising stopped in March 2020, the cruise line kept selling future sailings. That's because if...
TRAVEL
ETOnline.com

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Summer-Ready Travel Gear

When it comes to smooth summer travel, quality luggage is key. Whether you have an extravagant destination wedding or are making a quick trip out of town, upgrading your suitcases and carry-ons can make traveling way less stressful. Just in time for your next summer vacation, Samsonite's bestselling luggage is on sale for 20% off. Through Aug. 9, just use the code SUMMER to save on Samsonite's long-lasting luggage.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Take a guaranteed quarantine-free holiday to the Caribbean

Bottom Bay is one of the most beautiful beaches on the Caribbean island of Barbados © Fyletto / Getty Images. For months, countries’ border openings and quarantine requirements have been in flux around the world because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but now Virgin Atlantic Holidays is guaranteeing its British guests a winter escape to the Caribbean without a quarantine when they return home.
WORLD
lonelyplanet.com

These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break

A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy