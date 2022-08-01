How to Score a Last-Minute Cruise Deal Right Now

Read on travel.usnews.com
Royal Caribbean Closer to Dropping Vaccine Requirement
Since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) stopped tracking covid on cruise ships, the cruise lines have been quickly shedding their pandemic-era protocols (at least when it comes to passengers). Masks are now fully optional on Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL)...
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
CBS News
Royal Caribbean revises testing requirements for most US sailings
MIAMI - Royal Caribbean announced Thursday that starting with August 8 departures, "we will revise our testing requirement for most U.S. sailings." • Fully vaccinated guests will only have to show a test result at boarding if the sailing is 6 nights or longer. • Unvaccinated children will still need...
AOL Corp
Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers
Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
lonelyplanet.com
Quarantine-free flights between Italy and the US are set to launch
A new trial will test eliminating the quarantine requirement between the US and Italy © WineDonuts/Shutterstock. Delta Air Lines has announced plans to launch a transatlantic program that will eliminate the quarantine requirement on specific COVID-19-tested flights between the US and Italy. The dedicated trial program will begin on 19 December on newly-relaunched flights between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Rome-Fiumicino International Airport.
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
natureworldnews.com
Atlantic Hurricane Season to Peak this Month
August marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season's peak. Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been dormant for about a month, the peak of the season is soon to arrive, so don't anticipate it to stay that way for very long. A Series of Extreme Weather. Tropical Storm Colin...
travelnoire.com
Unlimited Food And Drinks? Yes, Please! 5 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Costa Rica
Whether you’re traveling with your bae, going on a solocation, or traveling with friends and family, these all-inclusive resorts should be on your list when hitting up Costa Rica. Copa De Arbol Beach & Rainforest Resort - Osa Peninsula, Puntarenas. Enjoy rainforest views while staying in this secluded resort....
tripsavvy.com
Global Entry Just Got Even Faster at These US Airports
Global Entry has been getting even smoother for international travelers at select U.S. airports. As of July 26, the Trusted Traveler Program has gone entirely paperless at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, making customs a much more efficient and secure experience for Global Entry members. Instead...
FOXBusiness
American Airlines cutting flights from fall schedule
American Airlines has taken steps to reduce its overall September system capacity, including at Philadelphia International Airport. The airline told FOX Business in an email on Friday that changes – based on available resources – were made to build an additional buffer into the remainder of its summer schedule and with the goal of moving customers to different flights.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
Royal Caribbean CEO Sees Big Changes, Shares Good News
During the pandemic, while cruise lines sailing from U.S. ports were not able to take passengers, getting an email from Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report usually meant something bad. When cruising stopped in March 2020, the cruise line kept selling future sailings. That's because if...
ETOnline.com
Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Summer-Ready Travel Gear
When it comes to smooth summer travel, quality luggage is key. Whether you have an extravagant destination wedding or are making a quick trip out of town, upgrading your suitcases and carry-ons can make traveling way less stressful. Just in time for your next summer vacation, Samsonite's bestselling luggage is on sale for 20% off. Through Aug. 9, just use the code SUMMER to save on Samsonite's long-lasting luggage.
Qatar Airways passenger was forced to spend five days of her vacation without her wheelchair after it got lost
"Terrified" Qatar passenger from Australia to Scotland had to alter her schedule and plan "every minute" of the day after her wheelchair went missing.
Americans Warned About Travel To 3 More Destinations Due To COVID Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has heightened the travel warning for Americans by adding three destinations to its "high" risk list as COVID cases in the locations rise amid the spread of the BA.5 variant. On Monday, Romania, Moldova, and St. Pierre and Miquelon were upgraded to...
Why Vacation on One Caribbean Island When You Can Hop to a Second?
One of the best things about living in Miami is its proximity to some of the most beautiful places on Earth: Hop on a flight and you’re on an island in the Caribbean. Why, though, stop at just one?. Many of the islands in the Caribbean are located within...
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
lonelyplanet.com
Take a guaranteed quarantine-free holiday to the Caribbean
Bottom Bay is one of the most beautiful beaches on the Caribbean island of Barbados © Fyletto / Getty Images. For months, countries’ border openings and quarantine requirements have been in flux around the world because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but now Virgin Atlantic Holidays is guaranteeing its British guests a winter escape to the Caribbean without a quarantine when they return home.
lonelyplanet.com
These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break
A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
When in Rome: A travel guide to Rome, Italy
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. We flew into the Rome airport from Charlotte and used Daytrip to find a driver to take us to our Airbnb. For more information on train and car travel in Italy, check out my guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast.
