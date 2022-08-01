YCCF is excited to welcome Meredith Schreffler as its new Vice President of Finance & Operations.

We are looking for an enthusiastic intern to join our Embracing Aging (EA) initiative and our subsidiary, TroveStreet, LLC (TS) to help achieve our goals. As an intern, you will collaborate with our EA managing director/TS executive director in all aspects of creating community change. Your insightful contribution will help develop, expand and maintain our work to improve livability of York County, reframe stigma of aging, provide grants to nonprofit organizations serving people age 50 and older, and help individuals improve their quality of life. Please submit your application by September 9.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO