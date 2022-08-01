YCCF is excited to welcome Meredith Schreffler as its new Vice President of Finance & Operations.

yccf.org
PSERS tells members U.S. Attorney has closed probe of $75 billion teachers pension fund with no charges
Leaders of the state’s largest public pension fund told its members Tuesday that they have been notified that a U.S. Department of Justice investigation kicked off after the disclosure of an embarrassing error in investment return calculations has ended with no criminal charges filed. Chris Santa Maria, chairman of...
Two Chester County Companies Among Nation’s Best Workplaces for Women
A recent study from Forbes lists 14 Philadelphia-area companies as being among the nation’s best workplaces for women, and two of them are in Chester County, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lengthening it from 100 companies to 400 companies around the United States, Forbes’ Best Employers...
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Have a look at the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair by the numbers
Daniel “Dan” Siegel, the chairperson of the Lebanon Area Fair, reflected on this year’s fair and its turnout with LebTown. “In 2021, we sort of had a record-breaking year,” Siegel said. “So, … unless everything aligned perfectly, we weren’t expecting to be quite at that target.”
Paid Internship
We are looking for an enthusiastic intern to join our Embracing Aging (EA) initiative and our subsidiary, TroveStreet, LLC (TS) to help achieve our goals. As an intern, you will collaborate with our EA managing director/TS executive director in all aspects of creating community change. Your insightful contribution will help develop, expand and maintain our work to improve livability of York County, reframe stigma of aging, provide grants to nonprofit organizations serving people age 50 and older, and help individuals improve their quality of life. Please submit your application by September 9.
Rite Aid to sell former headquarters
Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster. Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets. The project will feature...
Berks County election director resigns after scrutiny, lawsuit over election problems
Berks is one of three counties sued by the commonwealth for allegedly not properly certifying the May’ primary results. In a three-sentence statement Tuesday, Berks County officials said the director of elections, Paige Riegner, resigned last week. An attempt to reach Riegner for comment Tuesday was unsuccessful but a county official shared some, albeit vague, insights about her departure.
Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award
A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction
YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
New “Fast Pass” Feature at Tower Health Medical Group
WEST READING, PA — MyTowerHealth now offers “Fast Pass” for new patients at Tower Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Pediatrics. This new feature allows patients to move appointments to an earlier date or time in the event of a cancellation. Offers of earlier...
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Attorney with High-Profile Local Cases Headed to DC
WASHINGTON DC – Jennifer Arbittier Williams, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania whose office prosecuted cases involving the Phoenixville School District, a Berks County drug supplier, and a Pottstown felon, has accepted a job as partner in a Washington DC law firm. She starts there Sept. 6, her new employer announced Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022).
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
York County Couple Celebrates First Anniversary of Fibrenew Franchise
YORK-After close to seven years, husband-and-wife team Robert and Chelsey Pegram decided to close their lawncare business, S&A Exterior Services, and start a new venture in leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration as a Fibrenew franchise owner. The Pegrams celebrated their one-year anniversary with the global franchise on August 1. “We...
Electronics repair company opens new store in Dauphin County
A new electronics repair shop has opened at the Paxton Square shopping center in Lower Paxton Township. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions opened last month in at 6013 Allentown Blvd., suite E122. The store offers repairs for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers...
Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
‘Good Stuff Cheap’ retailer, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens store number 450
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened its first store in 1982 in Hampden Township, and 40-years-later, the discount retailer has now opened store number 450. Ollie’s opened store its newest store on Wednesday at 11610 W. 95th St. in Overland Park, Kansas. Ollie’s plans to open 50 to 55 locations...
Fairview Township Police announce retirement of Chief Jason Loper
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police on Thursday announced the retirement of Chief Jason Loper, who stepped down Wednesday after 28 years with the department. Loper, who joined the department on Sept. 4, 1994, will use leave time until he reaches his official retirement date of Sept. 30, the police department said.
