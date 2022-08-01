Read on www.vogue.com
Dior’s New Look Inspired This Bride’s Dress for Her English Garden Wedding
As 145 guests belted out “Tell Out, My Soul” and “Jerusalem” while crammed into a tiny village church in Suffolk, Tomasina and Matthew Lebus-Price knew that they “couldn’t get more English country wedding than that.” With readings from Wendy Cope and Edwin Muir, and fistfuls of homemade floral confetti made by the bride’s mother, it was a touching, and at times raucous, celebration of their relationship. Even better? The 13th-century building was a stone’s throw from Toma’s family home.
Gap’s Biggest Fan Loves the ’90s In-Store Playlists as Much as the Clothes
Michael Bise loves Gap—at least the Gap from 1992 to 2006. His passion for the brand—known for classic basics, well-fitted denim, and, at the time, revolutionary campaigns—began when he started working at a Dallas store in 1993. For years, Bise has been chronicling and compiling Gap playlists from his time there and storing his favorite pieces. His website gapplaylists.blogspot.com is an incredibly detailed library of the soundtracks that Gap’s corporate office would distribute to the stores via CD to play while customers shopped.
Meghan Markle’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good on Her
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Meghan Markle walked into the UN General Assembly in July, we sensed something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk a little taller. The Duchess’s luxed-up version of a classic tee and pencil skirt—a black take of the forest green set she wore in Ireland in July 2018—was simplicity refined. Accessorized with classic pieces that spoke volumes—Cartier’s Tank Francaise watch and Love bracelet, a Mulberry Bayswater and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps—the royal looked comfortable in the can-do image she was portraying.
Inside the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual Ace Awards With J Balvin, Victor Glemaud, and More
On Monday evening, fashion enthusiasts gathered at Cipriani’s midtown location to fete the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual ACE Awards. Just beyond red carpeted steps, attendees in black-tie attire sauntered into the Renaissance-inspired room ready to honor the 2022 award recipients. President and CEO of the Council Karen Giberson...
Announcing the 2022 PhotoVogue Festival Grantees!
We are thrilled to announce the recipients of our second edition of the PhotoVogue Festival Grant in collaboration with Studio RM, the prestigious creative studio with offices in London and New York, which specializes in color grading and post production for film, print and digital. The artists Adeolu Osibodu and...
The Best Dressed Stars Favored the Unconventional This Week
There must have been something in the air this week: On the red carpets, the best dressed celebrities favored avant garde dressing and bold, architectural silhouettes. Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw kicked things off at the premiere of Surface in New York City, when she slipped into an artfully-draped Alexander McQueen gown in green. “There’s something about this dress that’s very feminine, but it also has an edge to it, which is something you always find with McQueen,” the star told Vogue of the dress. “I love that there’s a lot of fabric and pleating. It’s very interesting—it’s not uniform.” Also at the premiere of the new AppleTV+ series was Reese Witherspoon, whose little white dress embraced Schiaparelli’s decorative slashes.
Meet The Editor: Nicole Phelps
At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, August 25, you’ll be able to ask the Global Director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business anything—from how she became a fashion critic to what she packs for fashion month. We’re going to be finding out more about how Nicole leads Vogue’s fashion show coverage, her most memorable front row experiences—and the rising designers you need to know now…Join us!
Kendall Jenner Is a 2000s Mall Babe In a Denim Mini Skirt
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This past week, Kendall Jenner promoted her 818 Tequila brand wearing quite the throwback look, plucked out of a chic-afied mall. The model-brewer beamed in a tank that read J’adore Cowboys, a play on J’adore Dior, by the subversive and darkly sexy label Cowboys of Habit. Jenner wore this tank top with the ultimate throwback piece: a denim mini skirt with artful threads hanging from its sheared-off hem by EB Denim, an LA-based brand that reworks vintage denim. Fun fact: You can still get this skirt for $200.
Jayma Cardoso Hosted an Elegant Bridgehampton Dinner for Vacheron Constantin
Jayma Cardoso is known for being an excellent host. So excellent, in fact, she’s made a career out of it: Her Montauk hotel-slash-restaurant-slash-concert venue, The Surf Lodge, remains the buzziest place to be in the Hamptons since its opening in 2011. So when Vacheron Constantin wanted to throw a VIP dinner out East, who better to help curate than the hospitality entrepreneur?
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kourtney Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross, Fran Drescher, and More
We want glimmer! We want shine! And Cardi B delivered just that this week. The rapper posed in a pair of glittering fishnet stockings that hit the mid-thigh. But that’s not all: She put a fun twist on the flashy accessory by wearing it not under but over her open-toe heeled sandal. Quite the creative liberty–and don’t be surprised if you see this trending soon.
Jennifer Lopez’s Entire Honeymoon Wardrobe In Pictures
Jennifer Lopez—or Jennifer Lynn Affleck, as she is now known—and husband Ben Affleck have captivated the internet with their honeymoon postcards from Paris. The newlyweds have been papped at every turn during their sojourn in the City of Love, captured looking blissfully loved-up everywhere from the Louvré to the Hôtel de Crillon to a romantic bridge over the Seine.
Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Comme des Garçons
Today, Kylie Jenner showed off one of her signature curve-skimming ensembles in London. Normally that’s nothing unusual, but this was an unlikely choice for the star. Jenner opted for an ensemble from the Comme des Garçons fall 2007 collection. The look, both cheeky and sexy, included a fuchsia top adorned with black ostrich feathers and two trompe l’oeil three-dimensional hands that clutched across the chest and around the stomach. Jenner also wore a black mini skirt with the same hands on the hips as if they were wrapped around the body. In her actual hand was an itty-bitty box bag.
The Wheel Deal: Street Style and Bikes Are a Winning Combination
With 9 out of 10 Danes making the environmentally friendly choice of traveling by two wheels rather than four, you can count on Copenhagen Fashion Week street style to deliver good looks and bicycles. A brisk ride is guaranteed to leave you with a smile and artfully windblown hair, both of which go well with the billowy dresses that are currently trending. In anticipation of the upcoming spring season in Copenhagen, here’s a look at ride-or-die street style from around the globe.
The Never-Ending Appeal of the ’90s Slip Dress
There’s no look more emblematic of the 1990s than the slip dress. The internet is constantly resurfacing iconic slip-dress moments, from Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in see-through versions to Courtney Love and Amanda de Cadenet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, to remind us of their sexy, undone appeal—and send us to our closets.
The Bride Wore Simone Rocha For Her Wedding in the Tuscan Countryside
Rachel Bakewell and Brian Daly met in The Hemingford Arms, Islington, thanks to a mutual friend, the photographer Jason Hetherington. It was a winter’s night and Rachel, a stylist and art director, had been shooting all day. A drink in one of London’s best Irish pubs beckoned, and Brian, also a photographer, happened to be decompressing over a Guinness with his Weimaraner, Snoopy. A group headed back to Brian’s for a house party, where the song “Crimson & Clover” by Tommy James & The Shondells was playing, and the atmosphere between the pair was electric. “We fell in love quickly and the rest is history,” says Rachel.
Tory Burch's New Fragrance Collection Taps Into Our Layered Emotions
Without love, where would you be now? The Doobie Brothers lyrics are blasting out of Tory Burch’s laptop on an early morning in her Manhattan office. Burch is bopping along to the beat, watching the screen as the model Imaan Hammam leads a frolicking cast across a beachside hillscape, channeling the halcyon vibe of Bill Backer’s classic “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” ad. “There were five words: love, freedom, joy, magic, and peace,” Burch tells me of the concept behind the video, which will serve as the campaign for Essence of Dreams, her five-piece fragrance collection out today and inspired by the idea of visualizing a better world, and countering chaos with unity.
Cool-Kid Wine Shop Parcelle Opens a Bar With Plenty of Pet-Nat and an Impressive Furniture Collection
At the newly opened Parcelle bar on New York’s Lower East Side, the wine comes first. This isn’t a surprise to anyone who knows Parcelle—the brand's e-commerce site, founded by Charlie Bird alum and sommelier Grant Reynolds in 2018, has made a name for itself as a place to get the coolest bottles on the market. . . as well as to understand why they’re cool in the first place. (“Made by a top organic farmer in the Loire, is briny, floral, and subtly effervescent,” reads an explanation for a Pet Nat. “Tastes like: Pear, lemon rind, and tonic. Keep it low key. Try with your favorite fried foods.”)
Save the date! PhotoVogue Portfolio Reviews 2022
As we mentioned when we announced the Portfolio Reviews, this year we have combined our scouting mission with our mentoring efforts, offering 57 artists from our Global and Local Open Calls the possibility to show their portfolios and get advice from experts all around the world. The PhotoVogue team believes this approach is more meaningful and can make an impact in the artists lives, as not only will their work be exhibited at the Festival, but also they will get the chance to to discuss it in in-depth 1-on-1 sessions.
The Story Behind Angelina Jolie’s Ride-Or-Die Summer Sandals
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Angelina Jolie’s favorite fashion brands are scarcely recognizable (unless you know your way around The Row and Loro Piana), but her accessories spell out luxury. This is a woman who lives for the discreet elegance of a Salvatore Ferragamo wool coat and the quiet craft behind a Gabriela Hearst dress, but who can’t help but fall for the charms of Dior’s 30 Montaigne bag and Fendi’s Kan U shoulder style. The perfect shoes to pair with Jolie’s archival Brunello Cucinelli kaftans and Carine Gilson robes? Valentino Garavani’s Vlogo sandals, which add a subtle flash of glam to her otherwise achingly curated, muted fashion proposition.
Get to Know Diann Margott Santiago
This month, Toronto-based style star Diann Margott––who celebrates her birthday on August 24 (happy birthday, Diann!), shares her fashion inspirations and what’s on her wardrobe wish list…. Full name/pronouns: Diann Margott Santiago (she/her) @pinkfluffglitterati on IG :) Location: Toronto—and, literally every other month, New York City!
