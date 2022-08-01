There must have been something in the air this week: On the red carpets, the best dressed celebrities favored avant garde dressing and bold, architectural silhouettes. Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw kicked things off at the premiere of Surface in New York City, when she slipped into an artfully-draped Alexander McQueen gown in green. “There’s something about this dress that’s very feminine, but it also has an edge to it, which is something you always find with McQueen,” the star told Vogue of the dress. “I love that there’s a lot of fabric and pleating. It’s very interesting—it’s not uniform.” Also at the premiere of the new AppleTV+ series was Reese Witherspoon, whose little white dress embraced Schiaparelli’s decorative slashes.

