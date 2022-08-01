North Carolina Boy Makes Finals for National Mullet Contest

www.wfxb.com
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina
While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
Mysterious creatures found near North Carolina coast identified
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — Researchers have identified the sea creatures that were found on the coast of North Carolina in July. The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences researchers said the creatures are bristle worms, also known as polychaete worms. These worms come from the family Amphinomidae, which also...
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
wrkf.org
What's killing North Carolina's oysters?
Oyster farming is an up-and-coming industry in North Carolina. But something is killing the oysters. Researchers are working with oyster farmers to uncover the cause. WUNC’s Zachary Turner reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
Tegu lizards -- a large, invasive species -- are now illegal to buy or sell in North Carolina
It is now illegal to buy, sell or release an Argentine Black and White Tegu lizard in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
WITN
Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at North Carolina plant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- A state investigation has found that hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient were improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of...
North Carolina unaffiliated voters sue over elections board appointment requirements
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of registered unaffiliated voters in North Carolina sued the state Tuesday over the requirements for those who are appointed to serve on the State Board of Elections. The complaint seeks to strike down a state mandate that limits board membership to registered Democrats and...
Beagles settling into NC foster homes after rescue from Virginia breeding facility
Federal investigators cited Envigo for dozens of animal welfare violations. The Department of Justice intervened to help get the beagles into the care of the Humane Society of the United States, and the dogs are now going to rescues around the country, including Triangle Beagle Rescue.
2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks
The lucky players join the growing list of lottery winners across North Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
WBTV
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
Path cleared for ACE Speedway to sue North Carolina health department over COVID-19 shut down
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be more laps in the match race between the owners of ACE Speedway in Alamance County and state officials. The North Carolina Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 decision, on Tuesday said that ACE’s lawsuit could go forward against Dr. Mandy Cohen, former head of the NC Department of […]
Recipes from North Carolina worth trying
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options […]
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network, Fieri spotted in Morehead City
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. As a matter of fact, Guy Fieri was in Morehead City […]
