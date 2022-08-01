LA County Vaccination Sites To Start Administering Novavax Vaccine Beginning Aug. 3

Read on www.randomlengthsnews.com
BRIEFS: Gubernatorial and County Appointments Announced – LACoFD And Dental Board of California
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom July 29, announced the following appointment. Joni A. Forge, 65, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the Dental Board of California. Forge has been a dentist at the CDI Dental Group since 2018 and has been an adjunct clinical instructor at the USC Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry since 2022. She was owner and a dentist at Overhill Dental from 1995 to 2021. Forge was owner and a dentist at Joni Forge DDS from 1985 to 2004. She is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association and National Dental Association. Forge earned a Doctor of Dentistry degree from the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Forge is a Democrat.
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
South Pacific Avenue
In the boom years of San Pedro, from the tween years of the two world wars and the end of the war in Vietnam, South Pacific Avenue was the commercial corridor for this part of the LA Harbor Area. During this period, it had car dealerships, a movie theater, ethnic bakeries and two hardware stores and a men’s clothing store. There was even a Montgomery Ward, a Newberry’s five and dime store and upscale women’s wear store near 8th Street and a variety of ethnic restaurants.
LA County Launches Program to Strengthen Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs or OIA in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs or DCBA has announced the launch of the Capacity Strengthening Grants for Immigrant Focused Community Based Organizations initiative, a program to support community organizations serving Los Angeles County immigrant residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative’s goals include evaluating, sharing, strengthening and implementing the best practices from the pandemic response and service for immigrant communities into the post-pandemic recovery period and beyond.
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
Random Letters: 8-4-22
Peck Park Shooting: Mayberry RFD Reacts to Crime in San Pedro. So, yesterday (July 26) I attended a community forum with the LAPD to discuss the shooting at Peck Park. Joe Buscaino opened the meeting with a forceful campaign speech to vote for ‘law and order!’ in the upcoming mayoral election, and to recall Gascon, naturally. That was followed by 30 minutes of various members of the LAPD and park patrol congratulating themselves for their courage and bravery on Sunday (it was all over when they got there and they have not apprehended a suspect).
Putting the squeeze on Orange County
Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot
Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
A Day In Nature
Join LA County Parks & Recreation in celebrating our connection to the land, health and wellness and all things wild found in our parks and surrounding ecosystems at Deane Dana Friendship Park, Aug. 13. The event will feature activities including live animal ambassador presentations, story time, crafts, live entertainment, guided hikes, community booths and plant giveaways. The center will be in attendance with a resource booth for the community.
