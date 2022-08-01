LA County Vaccination Sites To Start Administering Novavax Vaccine Beginning Aug. 3

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom July 29, announced the following appointment. Joni A. Forge, 65, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the Dental Board of California. Forge has been a dentist at the CDI Dental Group since 2018 and has been an adjunct clinical instructor at the USC Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry since 2022. She was owner and a dentist at Overhill Dental from 1995 to 2021. Forge was owner and a dentist at Joni Forge DDS from 1985 to 2004. She is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association and National Dental Association. Forge earned a Doctor of Dentistry degree from the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Forge is a Democrat.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO