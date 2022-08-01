Electrocuted squirrel starts wildfire in Colorado

Photo Courtesy: Poudre Fire Authority

Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have determined that a small wildfire that sparked in Fort Collins on Saturday was ignited when a squirrel was electrocuted by a power line.

PFA teams responded to reports of a small fire burning near Trilby and Hidden Springs Road at about 9:35 AM on Saturday, according to officials.

The fire was successfully extinguished without growing or spreading further. Investigators later discovered the squirrel's body and determined that the sparks caused by electrocution started the blaze.

"Rest assured our crews made sure to give the squirrel a proper burial before clearing the scene," PFA said in a Facebook post.