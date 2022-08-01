ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutThere Colorado

Electrocuted squirrel starts wildfire in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tElba_0h0paylu00
Photo Courtesy: Poudre Fire Authority

Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have determined that a small wildfire that sparked in Fort Collins on Saturday was ignited when a squirrel was electrocuted by a power line.

PFA teams responded to reports of a small fire burning near Trilby and Hidden Springs Road at about 9:35 AM on Saturday, according to officials.

The fire was successfully extinguished without growing or spreading further. Investigators later discovered the squirrel's body and determined that the sparks caused by electrocution started the blaze.

"Rest assured our crews made sure to give the squirrel a proper burial before clearing the scene," PFA said in a Facebook post.

Comments / 7

Related
OutThere Colorado

Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
DENVER, CO
101.9 KING FM

Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man

You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
ESTES PARK, CO
OutThere Colorado

One dead, one rescued after party gets off-route on extreme Colorado fourteener climb

According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a fatal accident occurred on the infamous Crestones Traverse on August 3 in Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range. Two Denver-area climbers were at approximately 13,800 feet of elevation on the 'class five' route that connects Crestone Peak to Crestone Needle when they got off-route. One of the climbers took a fatal fall and the other climber down-climbed to reach him. Upon reaching him, the surviving climber was unable to safely move up or down from her position.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Squirrel#Electrocution#Wildfire#Accident#Poudre Fire Authority#Pfa#Trilby
The Denver Gazette

Woman who died at Empower Field identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who died at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday as Jimi Goodman, 49. Goodman fell off an escalator railing following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said. The cause of death was blunt force injuries, and...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Juvenile Arrested for Attempted Murder

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has received and followed up on numerous tips from the community regarding the whereabouts of Teagan Pixley-Johnson, who was wanted for Attempted Murder. On August 1, a tip led the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit to the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins...
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy