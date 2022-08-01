ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Browns Offense Change Much During Deshaun Watson’s Suspension?

 2 days ago
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
After a long decision-making process, the NFL has officially suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL suspended Watson for six games after multiple women filed a total of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The women, whom Watson hired for massages, each accused Watson of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
A little over a month after Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing on whether the quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson handed down her judgment regarding Watson and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Early Monday, Robinson's ruling was to suspend Watson for six games. That...
