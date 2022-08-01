ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

A state senator posted a video of herself twerking. Then came the harassment and death threats.

By Barbara Rodriguez
19thnews.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 39

Cheryl Carney
4d ago

As a politician there is a time and place for everything.As someone who represents a city this video didn't impress me I don't know what your thoughts are but this video had nothing to do with politics @ all.

Reply(5)
35
Maria Simmons
4d ago

when we decide to do something different, we should expect that people's reactions will be different. If you feel that what you did was ok, then I guess people's reactions shouldn't bother you . Part of growing up is accepting responsibility!

Reply(1)
19
Mario Pinheiro
4d ago

that's why the world is so messed up our leaders are worst than kids and I'm suppose to look up to that what ever happen to class man you got presidents causing wars over elections this one tweaking on videos what are we teaching the world that everything is ok its not lines have to be drawn that's what gave me inspiration growing up ...lol...god bless america ...grow up act your age ...be a leader not a follower...amen

Reply
20
