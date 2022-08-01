Sports Betting Futures: World Series, WNBA and preseason Super Bowl odds entering August
It’s the start of August, which means the NFL is ramping back up with preseason play. So, it’s no better time than now to make yourself aware of the Super Bowl odds for each team, as they could potentially change as position battles are won and injuries inevitably occur.
In baseball, the Dodgers and Yankees remain the two World Series favorites, though the Astros and Mets have closed the gap a little. The award races are less tight, as Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt have shortened their respective AL and NL MVP odds by a lot over the last month. And Justin Verlander is the new favorite for the AL Cy Young Award.
Here’s a look at all of that and more entering August, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook.
MLB Futures
World Series Title Odds
American League MVP Odds
National League MVP Odds
American League Cy Young Odds
National League Cy Young Odds
WNBA Futures
WNBA Title Odds
WNBA MVP Odds
NFL Futures
Super Bowl Title Odds
