Sports Betting Futures: World Series, WNBA and preseason Super Bowl odds entering August

By Prince J. Grimes
 4 days ago
It’s the start of August, which means the NFL is ramping back up with preseason play. So, it’s no better time than now to make yourself aware of the Super Bowl odds for each team, as they could potentially change as position battles are won and injuries inevitably occur.

In baseball, the Dodgers and Yankees remain the two World Series favorites, though the Astros and Mets have closed the gap a little. The award races are less tight, as Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt have shortened their respective AL and NL MVP odds by a lot over the last month. And Justin Verlander is the new favorite for the AL Cy Young Award.

Here’s a look at all of that and more entering August, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook.

MLB Futures

World Series Title Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrQO9_0h0pVdN000

American League MVP Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsMPa_0h0pVdN000

National League MVP Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3U6H_0h0pVdN000

American League Cy Young Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDvqd_0h0pVdN000

National League Cy Young Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oq8aI_0h0pVdN000

WNBA Futures

WNBA Title Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDK2s_0h0pVdN000

WNBA MVP Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvR98_0h0pVdN000

NFL Futures

Super Bowl Title Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGlma_0h0pVdN000

