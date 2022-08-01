Sports Betting Futures: World Series, WNBA and preseason Super Bowl odds entering August

It’s the start of August, which means the NFL is ramping back up with preseason play. So, it’s no better time than now to make yourself aware of the Super Bowl odds for each team, as they could potentially change as position battles are won and injuries inevitably occur.

In baseball, the Dodgers and Yankees remain the two World Series favorites, though the Astros and Mets have closed the gap a little. The award races are less tight, as Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt have shortened their respective AL and NL MVP odds by a lot over the last month. And Justin Verlander is the new favorite for the AL Cy Young Award.

Here’s a look at all of that and more entering August, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook.

MLB Futures

World Series Title Odds

American League MVP Odds

National League MVP Odds

American League Cy Young Odds

National League Cy Young Odds

WNBA Futures

WNBA Title Odds

WNBA MVP Odds

NFL Futures

Super Bowl Title Odds

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).