Rutherford County Camp Wonder wraps up summer - Special needs students learn, grow, make new friends

WGNS spoke to several candidates on Election Night in Rutherford County. WGNS’ Bart Walker and Bryan Barrett covered the event on Thursday evening “LIVE.” In this first segment, Walker had a chance to meet with District 14 State Senator Shane Reeves of Murfreesboro who was not up for reelection during this year, as the only senate seat voters could cast their ballot on was the District 13 seat held by Senator Dawn White. Walker also spoke with Rutherford County Circuit Court Clerk Melissa Harrell, the incumbent who was unopposed in the race (10-Min. Interview)…

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO