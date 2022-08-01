Rutherford County Camp Wonder wraps up summer - Special needs students learn, grow, make new friends

Read on www.wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools STEM Programs Receive a Nissan Neighbor Gift
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) received a $25,000 donation from The Business Education Partnership (BEP) Foundation in conjunction with the Nissan Neighbors Program. The $25,000 grant will be used for current STEM schools and schools seeking STEM designation. MCS has eight schools with the designation of Tennessee...
Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie
Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
Central Valley Greenway to be Extended and the Latest Disc Golf Course on Central Valley Road
Frisbee golf has been a popular hobby for local residents, which is why there are three courses in Rutherford County. One course is at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, a second is located in Smyrna at Sharp Springs Park and the newest course sits near the entrance of the Central Valley Greenway Trail on Central Valley Road in Murfreesboro.
Grant that added a mental health expert to the Murfreesboro Police Force set to expire in 2023 - MPD could make this a permanent position
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In February of this year, the Murfreesboro Police Department announced the addition of their very first mental health co-responder to better equip officers with resources and assistance when responding to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. Several months later, Lieutenant Clayton Williams told WGNS more about the growing need for mental health experts on the police force…
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
(CONTINUED) Rutherford County Election Results and Interviews
WGNS spoke to several candidates on Election Night in Rutherford County. WGNS’ Bart Walker and Bryan Barrett covered the event on Thursday evening “LIVE.” In this first segment, Walker had a chance to meet with District 14 State Senator Shane Reeves of Murfreesboro who was not up for reelection during this year, as the only senate seat voters could cast their ballot on was the District 13 seat held by Senator Dawn White. Walker also spoke with Rutherford County Circuit Court Clerk Melissa Harrell, the incumbent who was unopposed in the race (10-Min. Interview)…
Goodness Gracious Restaurant and Catering Opens in Early August at Fountains at Gateway
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Goodness Gracious Restaurant and Catering, a family-owned and chef-run Southern gourmet restaurant, will open at Fountains at Gateway early this month, announced developer Scott Graby, president of Hearthstone Properties. Owned and operated by Eric and Nicole Ford, Goodness Gracious will serve a full menu of from-scratch...
MTSU faculty mentor undergrads through research experiences
PHOTO Above: Shown recently in an MTSU Science Building chemistry lab, Hannah Michael of Hampton, New Hampshire, a junior at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine, said the NSF REU experience has “allowed me to have opportunities I might not have at my school.” The students received pointers for resumes and more and were mentored by MTSU faculty during their NSF undergraduate research experience that ended July 29. (MTSU photo by Randy Weiler)
MPD: Missing Person Last Seen in the Murfreesboro, TN Area
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Murfreesboro Police have issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a 22-year-old African American female. Authorities told WGNS NEWS that Mya Christine Fuller was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29, 2022. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told said in an email, “Fuller's family...
MPD Release "Persons of Interest" Photos in Rechargeable Scooters and 4-wheeler Theft
MURFREESBORO, TN – Murfreesboro Detectives need assistance identifying three persons of interest in a theft of merchandise case. The MPD reports that on June 27, three electric scooters, and a 12-volt four-wheeler were stolen from Walmart on Old Fort Pkwy. Evidently, the trio didn’t use the newly acquired rechargeable...
Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores
MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
Murfreesboro Police Report that Residents Continues to Leave their Vehicles Unlocked - Vehicle Break-ins Continue
Over the past 3-weeks, 22-vehicles have been reported as stolen in Murfreesboro. Making it easier on thieves, many people are leaving the keys to their car inside their rides, while others are leaving their cars unattended and running. Another concern is the number of vehicle break-ins. Public Information Officer Larry...
LaVergne Upgrades Water Billing Department
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The City of La Vergne water billing department is upgrading to a new online portal that will make it easier for residents and businesses to pay their bills. The new online portal, InvoiceCloud, is free to access and will officially go into effect on November 1, 2022. Account holders can also sign up for text communications, autopay, and even opt-in to e-billing. The new over-the-phone payment system will be available in English and Spanish.
August 4th Election Results
There are several new faces in local government after the August 4th county, municipal and state primary elections. 29,377 election day, early and absentee votes were cast. That's a 14.5% voter turnout. Joe Carr is County Mayor-Elect, garnering 2,131 more votes than closest challenger Randy Allen. Travis Lampley is the...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle and Killed Friday
UPDATED: MURFREESBORO, TN –Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators are now in search of the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup. Police say the driver may be a vital witness in the pedestrian vs vehicle fatal accident that occurred at 10:25 a.m. Friday morning Aug. 5. Flowers told WGNS,...
