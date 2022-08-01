History Bytes: Quarantined on “Coaster’s Island” – Tracing Newport’s Smallpox Victims

newporthistory.org
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
Turnto10.com
Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park
(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
rimonthly.com
Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island
Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
RI families to get $250 child tax rebate
Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce additional details about the new child tax rebate.
A New Bedford Family Saves A Small Beached Shark in the South End [VIDEO]
As Shark Week is coming to a close, there's just enough time to squeeze in one more story. On Saturday, July 30th, right around 2:00 in the afternoon, Mandy Cunha and her 12-year-old son Memphis went to the South End beach to escape the heat that has blanketed the SouthCoast. To their surprise, they weren't the only ones going for a swim.
fallriverreporter.com
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
Trader Joe’s to open in Providence
The new location will be on South Main Street, according to the Trader Joe's website.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees approved $153,857,953 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on August 3, 2022. Announced in June, the Trust is offering $20 million in loans with 100% loan forgiveness for planning activities assisting public water suppliers with completing planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs. Fall River’s lead service line inventory and revised replacement project marks the first project of this kind to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The loan is expected to be fully forgiven once the project is completed.
New Bedford Man Shares Experience on Cruise Ship Struck By Fishing Vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard determined that the New Bedford-based Gabby G, a 92-foot fishing boat, slammed into the midsection of the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket early Saturday, as passengers were awakened by a loud boom. New Bedford lawyer Paul Santos and his wife were...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus, warn public to protect themselves
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting a confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus in a Rhode Island resident. Laboratory testing confirming the diagnosis was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person who tested positive was a resident of Washington County in his 50s who developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering. JCV is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
ABC6.com
RI expert outlines worsening housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates rise across the state, Rhode Islanders now face harsh realities of a continued housing crisis, that shows no signs of ending soon. The rising rental rates have driven families from their homes, like the Ringland’s of Barrington. Their monthly rent went from...
capeandislands.org
Shelter, and the housing crisis in New Bedford
On The Point, we discuss the series of public art exhibitions, programs and workshops around the theme of Shelter with DATMA (Design Art Technology Massachusetts) CEO Lindsay Mis. Programming throughout New Bedford continues through this summer and into next year. Later in the hour: ballooning real estate prices and low...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston man caught up in questionable money-making ventures
Joseph Tutalo was amazed by the magic money-making machine demonstrated before him. Little did he know that he was being scammed and would spend the next couple years engaged in court proceedings trying to recoup $14,900. Joseph was the son of John Tutalo and Elvira (Scialo). He had grown up...
GoLocalProv
Baby Yoda Awful Awful, Anyone? A Rhode Island Classic Now Features a Star Wars Favorite
It’s the merging of two icons -- Newport Creamery has announced that its newest Awful Awful flavor features a Star Wars favorite. The “Baby Yoda Extreme Awful Awful” was unveiled on August 1, and will be available through the end of September. And just what is in...
ABC6.com
Bristol considers ban on smoking pot in public ahead of legalization in December
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — Bristol is now considering a ban on smoking pot in public ahead of recreational marijuana becoming legal in the state later this year. Under a recreational marijuana bill signed by Gov. Dan McKee earlier this year, individual cities and towns could decide whether to ban or impose restrictions of smoking pot in public.
fallriverreporter.com
Local elderly woman swindled out of thousands from former caregiver; police warn there may be more victims
Chief Scott Raynes has announced the arrest of a woman after an investigation by members of his police department into the exploitation of an elderly resident of Little Compton. According to Little Compton Police, the investigation began when a certified caregiver, working for an in-home senior caregiving service, was concerned...
ABC6.com
Local priest taken off administrative leave, reassigned to church in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A local priest placed on administrative leave at a Barrington Catholic Church in February is back on the job after the Diocese of Providence confirmed Fr. Eric Silva was reassigned to St. Thomas in Narragansett. Silva was the former assistant pastor at St. Luke’s in...
12 Responds: Woman frustrated after brand new fridge breaks
Whirlpool immediately contacted the Bristol resident regarding her broken fridge after 12 Responds reached out.
