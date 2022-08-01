ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

History Bytes: Quarantined on “Coaster’s Island” – Tracing Newport’s Smallpox Victims

 2 days ago
ABC6.com

New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park

(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island

Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
CRANSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

A Rhode Island restaurant staycation

Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
WARWICK, RI
ecori.org

Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
fallriverreporter.com

Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend

Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees approved $153,857,953 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on August 3, 2022. Announced in June, the Trust is offering $20 million in loans with 100% loan forgiveness for planning activities assisting public water suppliers with completing planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs. Fall River’s lead service line inventory and revised replacement project marks the first project of this kind to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The loan is expected to be fully forgiven once the project is completed.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus, warn public to protect themselves

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting a confirmed case of Jamestown Canyon Virus in a Rhode Island resident. Laboratory testing confirming the diagnosis was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person who tested positive was a resident of Washington County in his 50s who developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering. JCV is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
ABC6.com

RI expert outlines worsening housing crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates rise across the state, Rhode Islanders now face harsh realities of a continued housing crisis, that shows no signs of ending soon. The rising rental rates have driven families from their homes, like the Ringland’s of Barrington. Their monthly rent went from...
BARRINGTON, RI
capeandislands.org

Shelter, and the housing crisis in New Bedford

On The Point, we discuss the series of public art exhibitions, programs and workshops around the theme of Shelter with DATMA (Design Art Technology Massachusetts) CEO Lindsay Mis. Programming throughout New Bedford continues through this summer and into next year. Later in the hour: ballooning real estate prices and low...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston man caught up in questionable money-making ventures

Joseph Tutalo was amazed by the magic money-making machine demonstrated before him. Little did he know that he was being scammed and would spend the next couple years engaged in court proceedings trying to recoup $14,900. Joseph was the son of John Tutalo and Elvira (Scialo). He had grown up...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Bristol considers ban on smoking pot in public ahead of legalization in December

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — Bristol is now considering a ban on smoking pot in public ahead of recreational marijuana becoming legal in the state later this year. Under a recreational marijuana bill signed by Gov. Dan McKee earlier this year, individual cities and towns could decide whether to ban or impose restrictions of smoking pot in public.

