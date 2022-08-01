History Bytes: Quarantined on “Coaster’s Island” – Tracing Newport’s Smallpox Victims

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees approved $153,857,953 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on August 3, 2022. Announced in June, the Trust is offering $20 million in loans with 100% loan forgiveness for planning activities assisting public water suppliers with completing planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs. Fall River’s lead service line inventory and revised replacement project marks the first project of this kind to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The loan is expected to be fully forgiven once the project is completed.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO