Mr. Lonnie E. Morris, age 65, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Register, Georgia native was the son of the late Ivey and Alice Attaway Morris. He worked on the family farm for many years until beginning his career as a carpenter and electrician, until becoming disabled in 2005. He was currently a resident of Garfield, Georgia.

GARFIELD, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO