Statesboro, GA

Mr. Lonnie E. Morris

Mr. Lonnie E. Morris, age 65, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Register, Georgia native was the son of the late Ivey and Alice Attaway Morris. He worked on the family farm for many years until beginning his career as a carpenter and electrician, until becoming disabled in 2005. He was currently a resident of Garfield, Georgia.
GARFIELD, GA
Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
STATESBORO, GA
Patricia “Pat” Stricklin

Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Stricklin of Statesboro, GA passed away on July 31, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Kindred Hospice. Pat was born in Savannah, GA to Waimon and Pearl James Harley on May 18, 1940. She grew up in Savannah where she was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
STATESBORO, GA
Ottie Collins Bell

Mrs. Ottie Collins Bell, age 85, died on Saturday July 30, 2022 at Gentilly Gardens under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. The Collins, GA native worked for Claxton Manufacturing and Loxcreen. Mrs. Ottie was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her...
COLLINS, GA
Statesboro, GA
Obituaries
Optim Orthopedics officially breaks ground on new Statesboro facility

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held an “official” groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the new Optim Orthopedics 22,283-square-foot facility in Statesboro. Even though construction began in June, the chamber gathered Optim staff, doctors, leadership and the community to celebrate this momentous expansion. Watch the entire ceremony...
STATESBORO, GA
Joseph “Joe” Bogden

Joseph “Joe” Bogden, age 85, passed away on July 28, 2022. Mr. Bogden was a resident of Statesboro, GA having previously resided in Gray, Tennessee, Reynoldsburg, and Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and is proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Estelle (Komarnicki) Bogden, a son, Joseph Eugene Bogden, and his brother, Frank Bogden.
STATESBORO, GA
Citizen tip leads to Ryan Leonard’s Arrest

On Thursday August 4, 2022 Statesboro Police Department (SPD) received information from a citizen in Claxton, Ga regarding a wanted person, Ryan Patrick Leonard (36, Highway 280, Claxton). Leonard had a variety of felony warrants stemming from incidents in Statesboro over the past two months and was also wanted by...
STATESBORO, GA
Mrs. Maggie Hendrix

It is with great sadness, that we the staff and management of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., announce the passing of Mrs. Maggie Hendrix, who departed this life, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. we send our heart felt condolences to her family at this time.
STATESBORO, GA
Obituaries
Mrs. Marilyn McBride Cochran

Marilyn McBride Cochran, 77, of Sylvania passed Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Optim Medical Center Screven. Marilyn obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Georgia and a Master of Arts in History from Georgia Southern University. She retired from pharmacy with 42 years of...
SYLVANIA, GA
Mr. James Francis Akins

Mr. James F. “Jimmy” Akins, age 80, died Monday, July 26, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1960 graduate of Portal High School. Jimmy was a machinist by trade, worked in various industries and foundries until opening Akins Machine Shop in 1983, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2001.
STATESBORO, GA
Henry Lee Reed

PULASKI, GA: Henry Lee Reed, age 71 passed into eternal rest on July 26, 2022 at Orchard Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a native of Bulloch County and joined the Jerusalem AME Church at an early age. He was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He is survived...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Colson

Mrs. Rebecca Ann Lanier Colson, age 81, died Monday July 25, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Born in Savannah, Georgia and raised in Candler County, Rebecca was a 1959 graduate of Metter High School. Following graduation, she attended business school. Rebecca married Ralph Colson on...
STATESBORO, GA
Bulloch County goes back to school

This morning, Bulloch County Schools welcomed back more than 11,000 students and 2,100 employees across its 15 schools and learning programs. Most students are learning on campus in a traditional, face-to-face setting, and 350 Bulloch students are participating in the Virtual Learning Program. The district is also welcoming 225 new employees this year, with 70 of those being new teachers.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
One hospitalized after shooting on Mikell Street in Statesboro

At 6:52 PM on Sunday, July 31, Statesboro Police Department officers patrolling the area reported hearing multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown Statesboro. Upon arrival of additional units, officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Mikell Street. Bulloch County...
STATESBORO, GA
