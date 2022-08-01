Zion Williamson Has a ‘Weight’ Clause In His $193 Million Contract Extension

Read on www.blackenterprise.com
DeMar DeRozan Allegedly Signs Deal With Nike To Be Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker Line, Vanessa Bryant Balks at the News
Earlier this week, based on a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Nike signed a new deal with the Chicago Bull’s DeMar DeRozan, reportedly intending to make him the face of future Kobe Bryant sneakers. According to the New York Post, after news got out, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa...
Former New York Knicks Player Iman Shumpert Arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport
Over the weekend, former New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers player, Iman Shumpert, was arrested on a felony charge at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport in Texas. According to TMZ Sports, the former NBA player was arrested Saturday for possessing a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack. The 32-year-old was about to get on a Delta flight to Los Angeles at 3 p.m.
Twitter Reacts to Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald Choking Rookie Elijah Garcia During Practice Drill
In the sports world, even in the entertainment space, teams and people have bizarre rituals as part of a routine that may have led to success in the past or may be a good warm-up leading up to the game or performance. At times, certain acts can be viewed as...
What to expect out of Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan in 2022
Matt Ryan wore an Atlanta Falcons uniform for the past 14 seasons, but he won’t be donning the Red and
