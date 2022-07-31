New diet, new mindset, new Igbinoghene? Dolphins hope cornerback seizes opportunity

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t been shy about letting the fanbase and league know that despite drafting Desmond Ridder this is Marcus Mariota’s team heading into the first game of the pre-season. While fans will be understandably anxious to get their first regular season look at Ridder naming Mariota the starter for the first half of the season is the right move for the Falcons.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO