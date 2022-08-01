ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects

By Jon Styf
wilsonpost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wilsonpost.com

Comments / 6

Tracy Fitzgerald
4d ago

If we didn't need it sooner, then why are we taking it? That money isn't free money. Thanks for more of the tax payers paying for your pet projects.

Reply
4
Mary McGill
4d ago

$51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program,....seriously???

Reply
6
Related
The Associated Press

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Stimulus#Public Health
Wilson County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

CWD-positive deer found in 14th county

A deer in Dyer County has tested positive for deadly Chronic Wasting Disease, which has now spread into 14 West Tennessee counties. Dyer has been added to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s CWD Unit, and two adjacent counties – Lake and Obion – have been designated High Risk counties.
DYER COUNTY, TN
boropulse.com

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, BBB Encouraging Businesses to Host Apprenticeships to Train and Educate Workforce

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky recently partnered with the state of Tennessee to build up an apprenticeship program for various businesses throughout the state. The program helps companies attract and retain employees. “The apprenticeship program is part of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce...
beckersasc.com

Tennessee independent physician group adopts value-based care model

The Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic, one of Tennessee's largest independent physician groups, has adopted a value-based care model, the group said Aug. 2. Through a partnership with healthcare platform agilon health, the clinic becomes the first independent primary care physician group in the region to adopt value-based care. The switch to...
JACKSON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee

At Belle Meade City Hall, Victor Nelson took a quick break from his work as a poll worker, a job he says is as rewarding as it is challenging. Nationwide, poll workers have reported feeling threatened since the 2020 presidential election cycle after former President Donald Trump propagated false claims about the election. The threats […] The post Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy