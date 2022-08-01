Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects

Read on www.wilsonpost.com
Tracy Fitzgerald
4d ago
If we didn't need it sooner, then why are we taking it? That money isn't free money. Thanks for more of the tax payers paying for your pet projects.
Reply
4
Mary McGill
4d ago
$51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program,....seriously???
Reply
6
Related
fox17.com
Over 3,000 Tennessee school-aged children positive for COVID-19 amid return to classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Tennessee children make a return to the classrooms this week, the number of school-aged children with COVID-19 infections the last 14 days could rise as the state as a whole outpaces the national case rate. According to the COVID-19 State Profile Report released weekly...
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
wilsonpost.com
Judicial panel rules that Tennessee education savings account program can move forward
(The Center Square) — A Tennessee trial court ruled Friday that Tennessee’s Education Scholarship Program can move forward. A three-judge panel heard arguments earlier in the day from the American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Poverty Law Center. The two groups had asked the court to deliver an injunction against the pilot program.
wilsonpost.com
School choice foes ask for an injunction against Tennessee's education savings account program
(The Center Square) — A Tennessee trial court heard arguments on Friday in an attempt to place another injunction on the Education Savings Account program for Davidson and Shelby counties. The new ESA program, set to begin with this school year, is now being contested based upon its swift...
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
Democratic nominee for Tennessee Gov. faces uphill battle against Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday morning, The Associated Press called the race for Jason Martin in the democratic primary for Governor race and named him the Democratic nominee to run against Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in the Fall. The democratic primary race was competitive and close, ending within about...
wilsonpost.com
CWD-positive deer found in 14th county
A deer in Dyer County has tested positive for deadly Chronic Wasting Disease, which has now spread into 14 West Tennessee counties. Dyer has been added to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s CWD Unit, and two adjacent counties – Lake and Obion – have been designated High Risk counties.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
boropulse.com
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, BBB Encouraging Businesses to Host Apprenticeships to Train and Educate Workforce
The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky recently partnered with the state of Tennessee to build up an apprenticeship program for various businesses throughout the state. The program helps companies attract and retain employees. “The apprenticeship program is part of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce...
beckersasc.com
Tennessee independent physician group adopts value-based care model
The Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic, one of Tennessee's largest independent physician groups, has adopted a value-based care model, the group said Aug. 2. Through a partnership with healthcare platform agilon health, the clinic becomes the first independent primary care physician group in the region to adopt value-based care. The switch to...
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
Attorney General warns of scam targeting businesses in Tennessee
Business owners should be aware of a scam that's resurfaced in Tennessee targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer.
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As the back-to-school season is in full swing, districts are not only focused on getting kids back into the classroom, but having enough teachers to staff them. A shortage of certified teachers has been a nationwide trend for several years now, worsened by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and many teachers […]
actionnews5.com
Chalkbeat examines how Tennessee schools could be affected by new abortion law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organization, is taking a closer look at Tennessee’s abortion trigger law set to take effect on August 25 and the affect it could have on schools and education. Chalkbeat Reporter Jessica Blake joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital...
Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee
At Belle Meade City Hall, Victor Nelson took a quick break from his work as a poll worker, a job he says is as rewarding as it is challenging. Nationwide, poll workers have reported feeling threatened since the 2020 presidential election cycle after former President Donald Trump propagated false claims about the election. The threats […] The post Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Thousands raised for East Tennessee foster children ahead of school year
Hundreds of East Tennessee foster children will now be able to return to school with a little more confidence.
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
WBIR
Election Day 2022: Two federal primary elections decided in East Tennessee
WASHINGTON — As voters went to the polls on Election Day, they decided more than who they wanted to sit in their local governments. They also decided who they wanted to be their party's nominee for federal seats in the House of Representatives. There were two primary races with...
WSMV
Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
Comments / 6