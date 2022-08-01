Minor Injuries in Jeep-Semi Accident Near Spencer

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports a Lake View man sustained serious injuries after striking a deer with his motorcycle early Tuesday morning. According to law enforcement, 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on Sierra Avenue about seven miles north of Sac City at approximately 1:22 a.m. when the 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer in the roadway. Peterson was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries. Sac County Emergency Medical Services transported him to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. The motorcycle, which came to rest in the east ditch, sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.

LAKE VIEW, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO