Minor Injuries in Jeep-Semi Accident Near Spencer

Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
Teen Dies After Car-Moped Accident Near Sheldon
(Sheldon)--A teenager has died as the result of injuries sustained in a car-moped accident Wednesday afternoon near Sheldon. The Iowa State Patrol reports that about 12:30 p.m., a 15-year-old male was driving a 2018 Honda moped westbound on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon and 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was southbound on Highway 60 in a 2016 Hyundai. The report says that the boy proceeded into the intersection and struck the car.
$300K Large High-Clearance Sprayer Destroyed In Sibley Area Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A large self-propelled field sprayer was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, August 4, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 6:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a sprayer fire on Highway 60 near 200th Street, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the Sibley Airport.
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, August 2nd. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 a.m., 16-year-old Savannah DeGroot of Sioux Center was driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre northbound on Fig Avenue four miles west of Sioux Center when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
Estherville FD Prevents Pickup from Sliding into Ravine; Driver Sent to Hospital
(Estherville)--The Estherville Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening near Fort Defiance. Estherville Fire Chief Travis Sheridan says upon arrival, firefighters found a pickup truck had left the road and was sliding down an embankment towards a ravine. With quick deployment of rescue...
Lake View Man Thrown From Motorcycle After Striking Deer
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports a Lake View man sustained serious injuries after striking a deer with his motorcycle early Tuesday morning. According to law enforcement, 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on Sierra Avenue about seven miles north of Sac City at approximately 1:22 a.m. when the 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer in the roadway. Peterson was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries. Sac County Emergency Medical Services transported him to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. The motorcycle, which came to rest in the east ditch, sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.
Two Men From Alton, Larchwood Taken To Hospital After Boyden Accident
Boyden, Iowa — One man from Alton and one from Larchwood were taken to the hospital after an accident near Boyden on Monday, August 1st. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 52-year-old Richard Roemen of Larchwood was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Express G2500 westbound on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. They tell us 21-year-old Elliot Dykstra of Alton was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Highway 18 behind Roemen. Roemen slowed for road construction and Dykstra struck the Chevrolet.
Two Missouri Men Arrested on Drug Charges After Clay County Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--Two Missouri men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop last Friday in Clay County. A Clay County Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 3000 block of County Road N-14 for a speeding violation. Upon investigation, the deputy observed alcoholic beverages in the vehicle and smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 13.2 grams of THC wax, 2-capsules of Ritalin, drug paraphernalia, tobacco products and beer.
Utility Scam Reported in Algona
(Algona)—There’s been another report of the utility scam in the area. The Algona Police Department received a report from a local business about a call from MidAmerican Energy demanding payment for a bill or they will shut off power in next 30 minutes. They requested that they pay past due amount via a different app, as they had changed systems.
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
Sioux Center Health warns of phone scam
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Health is warning community members about a phone scam targeting area communities in or around Sioux County. Individuals have received a phone call from someone saying they were from Iowa Medicare and wanting to verify the individual’s Medicare number, even indicating where the Medicare number can be found.
Intersection Work to Pave Way for Highway 75 Reconstruction
This fall, the intersection of 16th St. SW and 1st Ave. SW, near Dairy Queen and Walmart, will be under construction. The City Council approved a bid for this work on Wednesday. The project will widen this intersection to help prepare the area for the Highway 75 reconstruction planned for...
Hartley Felon Pleads Guilty To Federal Handgun Charge
Sioux City, Iowa — A Hartley man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge and could face ten years in federal prison. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in Sioux City, 34-year-old Joe Ripka of Hartley pleaded guilty on Monday, August 1, 2022, to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. They tell us Ripka was previously convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
Iowa DNR Fishing Report For August 4th
Northwest Iowa — Here the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the lower 80s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
Area Counties Able to Use CRP Acres for Emergency Haying, Grazing
Several area counties have been authorized to use Conservation Reserve Program acres for emergency haying or grazing for the 2022 fiscal year. Those counties include Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. Six other counties have been given emergency haying or grazing authorization with some restrictions, including Cherokee, O'Brien, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
