Utility Scam Reported in Algona
(Algona)—There’s been another report of the utility scam in the area. The Algona Police Department received a report from a local business about a call from MidAmerican Energy demanding payment for a bill or they will shut off power in next 30 minutes. They requested that they pay past due amount via a different app, as they had changed systems.
Working to keep Okoboji blue
Iowa Great Lakes annual lake shore cleanup event on Aug. 6. Grab a trash bag and do your part to keep Okoboji blue. It’s time again for the third annual Lakeshore Cleanup event which will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The event is being co-sponsored by Keep...
Area Counties Able to Use CRP Acres for Emergency Haying, Grazing
Several area counties have been authorized to use Conservation Reserve Program acres for emergency haying or grazing for the 2022 fiscal year. Those counties include Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. Six other counties have been given emergency haying or grazing authorization with some restrictions, including Cherokee, O'Brien, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
No decision made to restore power to Spencer Trailer Court
Residents of a Spencer trailer court have been living without power for almost a month after the city ordered residents to leave.
Teenager on Moped Dies in Accident in O'Brien County
A teenager has died of injuries sustained in an accident near Sheldon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. A 15-year-old male was driving a Honda moped southbound on Highway 60, while 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra westbound on 280th Street. The two vehicles collided.
Iowa DNR Fishing Report For August 4th
Northwest Iowa — Here the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the lower 80s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Teen Dies After Car-Moped Accident Near Sheldon
(Sheldon)--A teenager has died as the result of injuries sustained in a car-moped accident Wednesday afternoon near Sheldon. The Iowa State Patrol reports that about 12:30 p.m., a 15-year-old male was driving a 2018 Honda moped westbound on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon and 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was southbound on Highway 60 in a 2016 Hyundai. The report says that the boy proceeded into the intersection and struck the car.
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Following Fight in Storm Lake
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Texas man in behind bars charged with attempted murder accused of playing a role in a fight early Friday morning at a Storm Lake motel. Police were called to the Budget Inn just after 12:45 where an investigation determined a victim had sustained injuries to the face and legs after refusing to take illegal drugs offered by the alleged suspect.
UPDATE: Wanted man in Blue Earth County caught
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: A man wanted for multiple crimes in and around Blue Earth County and Winnebago County, Iowa has been caught. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's office, on Sunday evening, deputies, troopers, investigators, and Drug Task Force agents acted on a tip that Jacob Friedrichs was staying at an apartment in Amboy.
New church holding event in Robinson Park
SIBLEY—A church plant in Sibley is finalizing organizational plans, and ministry leader Josh Tangeman wants the community to know what they’re all about as the transition nears completion. To help spread the word, individuals who met each week at Lantern Coffeehouse & Roastery are hosting a Grill &...
Two Missouri Men Arrested on Drug Charges After Clay County Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--Two Missouri men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop last Friday in Clay County. A Clay County Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 3000 block of County Road N-14 for a speeding violation. Upon investigation, the deputy observed alcoholic beverages in the vehicle and smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 13.2 grams of THC wax, 2-capsules of Ritalin, drug paraphernalia, tobacco products and beer.
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Four Teens Charged With Drug Offenses Following To Separate Traffic Stops
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Four teenagers have been charged with drug offenses following two separate traffic stops in Clay County in late July. The first pair of arrests came Friday evening on County Road N-14 east of Spencer where Luke Harms and William Moorhead, both 19-year-old and from Missouri, were charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco and alcohol. Both parties were booked into jail to await an initial court appearance.
