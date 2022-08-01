Read on www.westkentuckystar.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Third-party audit shows how much disaster relief funding Mayfield has received
MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado. Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield High School recognized for efforts during pandemic, tornado
Batteries Plus of Paducah announced on Tuesday that Mayfield High School was named one of its Schools of the Year. The announcement was made as part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Duracell. The award recognizes Mayfield High School for overcoming obstacles brought on by the pandemic and helping the community recover after the December tornado.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah family farm collecting for flood victims
A Paducah family farm is collecting items for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Garrett Farms has some ties to the Hazard area, and feel the pull to help. Mariana Garrett and Adam Martin plan to drive a 26 foot box truck to Hazard on Saturday, delivering needed items to victims in the flood zone.
wkdzradio.com
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
wkdzradio.com
Ascend Elements Official Opines On Hopkinsville Decision
Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear personally delivered the message of Ascend Elements Incorporated, and its promise to bring a Phase I $310 million investment and 250 jobs into Christian County’s Commerce Park II. During Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Vice President of Marketing and Governmental Relations Roger Lin detailed...
wkdzradio.com
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified
Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
westkentuckystar.com
Harmon makes rounds in western Kentucky before Fancy Farm
Kentucky Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon is making the rounds across western Kentucky leading up to his Fancy Farm appearance on Saturday. Harmon spoke to the Paducah Rotary Club on Wednesday, and had a discussion with West Kentucky Star Thursday morning before a scheduled appearance at the Murray Rotary Club.
Murray Ledger & Times
Council approves sale of former MPD building
MURRAY – In a special-called meeting Thursday, the Murray City Council heard the first reading of a budget amendment to accept an additional $500,000 grant for the new fire station on North 16th Street and voted to sell the former police station building on Poplar Street. The city had...
westkentuckystar.com
Century-old 8th of August celebration continues through Monday
The Paducah area has been celebrating the 8th of August Emancipation for over a century and this year is no different, with activities continuing through Monday. The 8th of August has been celebrated in Paducah for over a century as the date when former slaves discovered the effects of the Emancipation Proclamation. The theme of this year’s celebration is “The Year of the Man,” hosted by the W.C. Young Community Center.
radionwtn.com
Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs
Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken deputies searching for jewelry scam suspects
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for several suspects reported to be involved in a jewelry scam. The sheriff's office said they've received numerous complaints over the last several months regarding the scam. The scammers say they need money for food or gas, and offer what they claim is...
wnky.com
From prison to published author: local man helps others to sobriety
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Local man Tremayne Stewart is a published author and a productive man of society. You would never guess he has served three prison sentences. He grew up in Logan County…his life took a turn for the worse when he turned 17. “I jumped headfirst into the streets,...
wkdzradio.com
Progress Continues For PRECC, HES Fiber Internet In Trigg County
A widespread fiber internet option won’t be fiction for much longer in Trigg County. During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Pennyrile Rural Electric President & CEO Alan Gates and his associates from Hopkinsville Electric/EnergyNet updated magistrates and Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander on where things stand regarding the ongoing backbone structure being built across the service area.
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems
Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
whopam.com
Man who broke windows at businesses, library to get bed at Kentucky Recovery Center
A man who broke windows at Wendy’s, McDonald’s, a gas station and the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library last year is having his sentence probated as he will receive drug rehabilitation treatment at a Kentucky Recovery Center. Twenty-seven-year-old Altovise McGregor of Hopkinsville attempted to steal food and candy items...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee
A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
whopam.com
Officer says Oak Grove neglect victim nearly died, was critically malnourished
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the abuse and neglect charges against an Oak Grove man and woman, after an officer testified Friday morning that the 70-year old victim was critically malnourished and nearly died on the operating table. Investigators charged 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old...
radionwtn.com
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
