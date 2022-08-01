ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

Third-party audit shows how much disaster relief funding Mayfield has received

MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado. Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members

MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
Mayfield High School recognized for efforts during pandemic, tornado

Batteries Plus of Paducah announced on Tuesday that Mayfield High School was named one of its Schools of the Year. The announcement was made as part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Duracell. The award recognizes Mayfield High School for overcoming obstacles brought on by the pandemic and helping the community recover after the December tornado.
Paducah family farm collecting for flood victims

A Paducah family farm is collecting items for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Garrett Farms has some ties to the Hazard area, and feel the pull to help. Mariana Garrett and Adam Martin plan to drive a 26 foot box truck to Hazard on Saturday, delivering needed items to victims in the flood zone.
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville

Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
Ascend Elements Official Opines On Hopkinsville Decision

Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear personally delivered the message of Ascend Elements Incorporated, and its promise to bring a Phase I $310 million investment and 250 jobs into Christian County’s Commerce Park II. During Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Vice President of Marketing and Governmental Relations Roger Lin detailed...
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified

Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
Harmon makes rounds in western Kentucky before Fancy Farm

Kentucky Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon is making the rounds across western Kentucky leading up to his Fancy Farm appearance on Saturday. Harmon spoke to the Paducah Rotary Club on Wednesday, and had a discussion with West Kentucky Star Thursday morning before a scheduled appearance at the Murray Rotary Club.
Council approves sale of former MPD building

MURRAY – In a special-called meeting Thursday, the Murray City Council heard the first reading of a budget amendment to accept an additional $500,000 grant for the new fire station on North 16th Street and voted to sell the former police station building on Poplar Street. The city had...
Century-old 8th of August celebration continues through Monday

The Paducah area has been celebrating the 8th of August Emancipation for over a century and this year is no different, with activities continuing through Monday. The 8th of August has been celebrated in Paducah for over a century as the date when former slaves discovered the effects of the Emancipation Proclamation. The theme of this year’s celebration is “The Year of the Man,” hosted by the W.C. Young Community Center.
Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs

Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
McCracken deputies searching for jewelry scam suspects

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for several suspects reported to be involved in a jewelry scam. The sheriff's office said they've received numerous complaints over the last several months regarding the scam. The scammers say they need money for food or gas, and offer what they claim is...
Progress Continues For PRECC, HES Fiber Internet In Trigg County

A widespread fiber internet option won’t be fiction for much longer in Trigg County. During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Pennyrile Rural Electric President & CEO Alan Gates and his associates from Hopkinsville Electric/EnergyNet updated magistrates and Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander on where things stand regarding the ongoing backbone structure being built across the service area.
Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems

Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee

A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
