Clarene Joy “Clare” Goering, 71, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away August 3, 2022, at her home. She was born October 27, 1950, in Newton, Kansas, the daughter of Daniel and Erma Goering. Clare has resided in Sterling for the past ten years, formerly of McPherson, Kansas. She graduated from Moundridge High School, Moundridge with the class of 1968. Clare was an LPN at McPherson Hospital and The Sterling Village. She loved living on the lake, swimming, caring for stray animals including ducks, geese, and cats, and sitting around a campfire and watching sunsets from her dock. Clare enjoyed listening to music at festivals and concerts, and most of all spending time with her family. Clare was married to Dwain Swick. The divorced, however, remained close companions for the remainder of their lives. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her parents. Clare is survived by her daughter, Laura Markley and husband Nathan of Hannibal, MO, and their children, Eliza and Arcadia; three sisters, Carol Thomas and husband Cloyd of Moundridge, KS, Laurel Gugler of Newton, KS, and Elvera Johnson and husband Duane of Topeka, KS; and four stepchildren, Julie VanAmburg and husband Randy of McPherson, KS, Debbie Swick of Overland Park, KS, David Swick and partner Connie Bailey of McPherson, KS, and Gary Swick of Louisville, KY. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be given to Heifer International or Dillion Nature Center, Hutchinson in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

STERLING, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO