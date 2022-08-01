Read on www.wdrb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Less than 100 days until Louisville has a new mayor | VIEWER RESPONSE
The countdown is on. In less than 100 days, the city of Louisville will have a new mayor. The last few years have been particularly challenging, from protests to the pandemic and recording breaking crime. We need new energy, new ideas and new leadership. . I'm not endorsing any candidate, but...
wdrb.com
Protestors speak at Jefferson Square Park, call for Kentucky's AG to be held accountable
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied in Jefferson Square Park. Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death.
wdrb.com
Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
wdrb.com
Family, attorneys celebrate federal charges against 'the killers of Breonna Taylor'
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Jefferson Square to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in connection to her death. "Good afternoon," attorney Ben Crump said. "What a great...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Indiana suspends licenses of Jeffersonville funeral home where decomposing bodies found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville funeral director has had his license suspended after police found 31 decomposing bodies improperly stored at a funeral home. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita obtained an emergency license suspension for Randy Ray Lankford and his facility Lankford Funereal Home and Family Center, according to a news release. Lankford agreed July 29 to surrender licenses for himself and his facility.
wdrb.com
Louisville residents, SOS International partner for eastern Kentucky flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents and organizations are gathering supplies this week to provide relief to victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky. SOS International, a Louisville-based relief organization, partnered with the Mayor Greg Fischer's office to collect supplies to send to those affected by the historic natural disaster. Donations...
myq104.com
Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
wdrb.com
More than half of JCPS teachers in ongoing union survey oppose district mask policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,400 members of the Jefferson County Teachers Association oppose the COVID-19 masking policy at Kentucky's largest school district days before the start of the 2022-23 school year, according to early results of an ongoing union survey shared Thursday with WDRB News. As of 11:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Opening of new Wilkerson Elementary delayed after 2nd failed inspection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary was delayed after the building failed a second building inspection, Jefferson County Public Schools announced Wednesday. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said at Tuesday's Jefferson County Board of Education meeting that the building would undergo a second inspection after...
wdrb.com
How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
wdrb.com
Aluminum foil facility to be built in Elizabethtown, creating more than 100 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The electric vehicle industry is bringing dozens of more jobs to Hardin County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials LLC is building an aluminum foil manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown. The $238.7 million investment will create an estimated 122 full-time jobs. "Further growth of this sector...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
wdrb.com
AT&T expanding internet service in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AT&T is expanding its internet service in Bardstown. According to a news release, AT&T has new availability of AT&T Fiber to nearly 500 customer locations in parts of Bardstown for residential and small businesses. "At both the state and local levels, we are working to identify...
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
wdrb.com
IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following. counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison,. Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky,. Anderson, Bourbon,...
wdrb.com
Merit Board votes to uphold firing of former Louisville police detective accused of threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police detective accused of threatening to kill other officers will not get his job back. Christopher Palombi's attorney, Thomas Clay, said the Police Merit Board voted 5-1 Thursday night to uphold Palombi's termination. Palombi was fired by LMPD in March 2022 after...
wdrb.com
600-acre Shadow Lake development in Charlestown could generate $50 million in investment
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Charlestown is moving forward with a business and housing project not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center. The city changed the zoning for Shadow Lake this week to allow the development to move forward. The 600-acre property is located just south of town, on Highway 62. It will feature a business park and residential housing, as well as retail and industrial space.
wdrb.com
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
wdrb.com
4 former and current Louisville police detectives federally charged in Breonna Taylor raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Department of Justice charged four former and current Louisville police officers with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor’s home in 2020. Ex-detectives Joshua Jaynes and Brett Hankison and current officers Kyle Meany and Kelly Goodlett face charges that...
Comments / 2