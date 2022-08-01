ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

wdrb.com

Less than 100 days until Louisville has a new mayor | VIEWER RESPONSE

The countdown is on. In less than 100 days, the city of Louisville will have a new mayor. The last few years have been particularly challenging, from protests to the pandemic and recording breaking crime. We need new energy, new ideas and new leadership. . I'm not endorsing any candidate, but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana suspends licenses of Jeffersonville funeral home where decomposing bodies found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville funeral director has had his license suspended after police found 31 decomposing bodies improperly stored at a funeral home. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita obtained an emergency license suspension for Randy Ray Lankford and his facility Lankford Funereal Home and Family Center, according to a news release. Lankford agreed July 29 to surrender licenses for himself and his facility.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville residents, SOS International partner for eastern Kentucky flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents and organizations are gathering supplies this week to provide relief to victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky. SOS International, a Louisville-based relief organization, partnered with the Mayor Greg Fischer's office to collect supplies to send to those affected by the historic natural disaster. Donations...
LOUISVILLE, KY
myq104.com

Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Opening of new Wilkerson Elementary delayed after 2nd failed inspection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary was delayed after the building failed a second building inspection, Jefferson County Public Schools announced Wednesday. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said at Tuesday's Jefferson County Board of Education meeting that the building would undergo a second inspection after...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

AT&T expanding internet service in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AT&T is expanding its internet service in Bardstown. According to a news release, AT&T has new availability of AT&T Fiber to nearly 500 customer locations in parts of Bardstown for residential and small businesses. "At both the state and local levels, we are working to identify...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
wdrb.com

IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following. counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison,. Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky,. Anderson, Bourbon,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

600-acre Shadow Lake development in Charlestown could generate $50 million in investment

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Charlestown is moving forward with a business and housing project not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center. The city changed the zoning for Shadow Lake this week to allow the development to move forward. The 600-acre property is located just south of town, on Highway 62. It will feature a business park and residential housing, as well as retail and industrial space.
CHARLESTOWN, IN

