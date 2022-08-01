ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Mayoral candidates square off in debate, tout themselves, chide each other, and then make nice

Start of the 2022-23 school year on the island features new faces in leadership, controversial new rules, and optimism all around

The first school bell will ring on Wednesday, Aug. 17, signaling the start of a new academic year. And, "new" is certainly the optimum word. On Key Biscayne, two new principals join the lineup, locally-raised educators who bring a wealth of leadership experience. There will be a new way to conduct testing, or rather "monitor progress," in public schools, while state legislative acts have put boundaries on what can and cannot be taught.
$4.350 million Brickell condo headlines this week’s real estate transactions

During the final week of July, 21 residential deals closed in Key Biscayne and Brickell, with a 3-bedroom Key Biscayne condo selling for $3.2 million. Over in bustling Brickell, the office leasing market is booming and attracting a growing list of big employers, like Microsoft and Salesforce. Billionaire Citadel CEO Ken Griffin recently relocated his Chicago headquarters for his hedge fund. He leased six floors of office space in Brickell as a temporary move to wait out while he builds his own tower.
Thousands of homeowners could lose coverage as three insurance companies lose financial-stability rating

Dominoes began to fall this week as one of the nation's most-respected insurance rating firms took action by downgrading three Florida insurance companies, including one based in Coral Gables. Demotech, a financial analysis and rating firm out of Columbus, Ohio, withdrew financial-stability ratings for Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co.,...
Over 600M county residents with suspended drivers license could get a lifeline in reinstating driving privileges

A Miami-Dade County task force designed to help drivers whose licenses were suspended due to non DUI or reckless driving arrests or citations has developed a plan to have their driving privilege reinstated. The recommendations from the Miami-Dade County Driver Licenses Suspension Task Force were approved by the County Commission...
