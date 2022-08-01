Mayoral candidates square off in debate, tout themselves, chide each other, and then make nice

The first school bell will ring on Wednesday, Aug. 17, signaling the start of a new academic year. And, "new" is certainly the optimum word. On Key Biscayne, two new principals join the lineup, locally-raised educators who bring a wealth of leadership experience. There will be a new way to conduct testing, or rather "monitor progress," in public schools, while state legislative acts have put boundaries on what can and cannot be taught.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO