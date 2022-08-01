Mayoral candidates square off in debate, tout themselves, chide each other, and then make nice

Read on www.islandernews.com
islandernews.com
Regalado: “Hell no!” to plan for homeless project on Virginia Key; she and others opposed weigh in during Town Hall meeting
Calling it an "insurmountable mountain to climb" before a permit would ever be issued to bring between 50 and 100 "tiny homes" to shelter the homeless on Virginia Key, Commissioner Raquel Regalado and other Miami-Dade County officials on Thursday detailed why it is not a viable option. They spoke during...
islandernews.com
Start of the 2022-23 school year on the island features new faces in leadership, controversial new rules, and optimism all around
The first school bell will ring on Wednesday, Aug. 17, signaling the start of a new academic year. And, "new" is certainly the optimum word. On Key Biscayne, two new principals join the lineup, locally-raised educators who bring a wealth of leadership experience. There will be a new way to conduct testing, or rather "monitor progress," in public schools, while state legislative acts have put boundaries on what can and cannot be taught.
islandernews.com
$4.350 million Brickell condo headlines this week’s real estate transactions
During the final week of July, 21 residential deals closed in Key Biscayne and Brickell, with a 3-bedroom Key Biscayne condo selling for $3.2 million. Over in bustling Brickell, the office leasing market is booming and attracting a growing list of big employers, like Microsoft and Salesforce. Billionaire Citadel CEO Ken Griffin recently relocated his Chicago headquarters for his hedge fund. He leased six floors of office space in Brickell as a temporary move to wait out while he builds his own tower.
islandernews.com
Dining in style on Key Biscayne
Weekend is here. Enjoy a relaxing - and delicious meal - at any one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Saturday, August 6, 2022. Join us this Saturday evening for an elegant and relaxing Fine Italian dining experience, and forget counting calories today… worry about that Monday. Shrimp...
islandernews.com
Thursday dining on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offer some of the best meal options - and deals - on this Thursday, August 4.. We know you are in a rush to get to the beach or park… our new Grab-And-Go salad bowls and salads will not slow you down and keep you fit.
islandernews.com
Thousands of homeowners could lose coverage as three insurance companies lose financial-stability rating
Dominoes began to fall this week as one of the nation's most-respected insurance rating firms took action by downgrading three Florida insurance companies, including one based in Coral Gables. Demotech, a financial analysis and rating firm out of Columbus, Ohio, withdrew financial-stability ratings for Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co.,...
islandernews.com
Over 600M county residents with suspended drivers license could get a lifeline in reinstating driving privileges
A Miami-Dade County task force designed to help drivers whose licenses were suspended due to non DUI or reckless driving arrests or citations has developed a plan to have their driving privilege reinstated. The recommendations from the Miami-Dade County Driver Licenses Suspension Task Force were approved by the County Commission...
islandernews.com
Best Friday burgers - and more - dining options on Key Biscayne
Friday is the perfect day to enjoy a delicious burger - or more - at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Friday, August 5. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne.
islandernews.com
Area private schools gearing up new programs for the school year; tours and info sessions scheduled for parents
Back to school is right around the corner and four local private schools are gearing up for the upcoming school year by rolling out the welcome mat for students returning from a long summer vacation. Teachers, administrators and faculty staff at Palmer Trinity School, Carrollton, a Catholic college preparatory school...
islandernews.com
Miami Rowing Club and RDCA MMA offer middle and high school students extracurricular opportunities.
The sport of rowing is becoming popular in South Florida, and the Miami Rowing Club is seeking middle school and high school students to join its organization and learn all about it. The club, located at 3601 Rickenbacker Causeway, is offering rowing programs to prepare student-athletes for the rigors of...
