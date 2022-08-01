Brett Eldredge Books Three Nashville Shows to Kick Off This Year’s Christmas Season

Wynonna Judd took the 2022 CMA Fest stage barely a month after her mother Naomi Judd died unexpectedly in Nashville. She gave fans a performance they'll never forget. Carly Pearce brought Judd to the CMA Fest stage to sing "Why Not Me," a timeless song from the Judds. Both women are from Kentucky, and Pearce has talked at length about the influence the Country Music Hall of Famers had on her.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO