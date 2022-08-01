The CEO of one of the largest foodbanks in the country calls this the hungriest summer in recent memory. Allison O’Toole is with Twin Cities-based Second Harvest Heartland. “And I can’t even believe I say that sometimes because we’ve been through a global pandemic, and we are seeing numbers (and) need that is rivaling that of 2020. And we’re seeing a lot of pressure on families.”

