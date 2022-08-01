Read on www.adastraradio.com
Related
adastraradio.com
Narrow Vote Gap in Kansas Republican State Treasurer Race Triggers Special Audit
Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A narrow margin in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer triggered a new provision in state law requiring counties to conduct additional audits in especially close contests. As of Thursday, state Rep. Steven Johnson held a slim 314-vote lead over opponent...
adastraradio.com
Unofficial Election Results, Some Races Too Close To Call
Mid-Kansas area elections Tuesday saw one incumbent Kansas State Board of Education member turned out of office, two incumbent state legislators re-nominated, and a sales tax extension in McPherson pass. One County Commission race in Reno County and one statewide race are close enough that provisional and late mail ballots will affect the outcome.
adastraradio.com
In State Board of Education Races, Incumbents Clifford, Jones Lose; Porter Wins
TOPEKA, Kan. (KASB) – In complete but unofficial results, two members of the State Board of Education were defeated in the Republican Party primary on Tuesday. Jean Clifford, of Garden City, was defeated by Cathy Hopkins, of Hays, in the District 5 race. Hopkins received 54 percent of the vote to Clifford’s 46 percent. And Ben Jones, of Sterling, lost to Dennis Hershberger, of Hutchinson in the District 7 race. Hershberger defeated Jones, 59 percent to 41 percent. Both Clifford and Jones were seeking their second four-year terms.
adastraradio.com
What’s Next in the Kansas Abortion Debate?
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Both abortion activists and opponents are shifting their focus after voters rejected an amendment that would have stripped the right to an abortion from the state constitution. The Kansas News Service reports that anti-abortion groups called the vote just a temporary setback and promised to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Kobach Prevails in GOP Attorney General Race; Treasurer Campaign Very, Very Close
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach sidestepped money and influence of Republican powerbrokers to capture the party’s nomination for attorney general in a showdown with Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. Kobach, of the historic territorial town Lecompton, served two...
adastraradio.com
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Kansas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Tuesday, August 2nd, during a visit to the Harvesters Community Food Bank in Lawrence, Kansas, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt announced USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has signed a cooperative agreement with Kansas under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. Under Secretary Moffitt was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and Harvesters Community Food Bank president and CEO Steven Davis.
adastraradio.com
Craig welcomes latest round of rural broadband funding
A member of the House Agriculture Committee is encouraged by the latest round of broadband funding. Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig tells Brownfield precision agriculture has made it critical that farmers have access to high-speed internet. “That is one area where I am so proud we’re going to deliver $100 million...
adastraradio.com
MO drought committee discusses relief options
Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee – which includes several state political, agricultural, and natural resources leaders – met Thursday to review drought impact and mitigation efforts. The most recent drought monitor shows a majority of southern Missouri in severe or extreme drought. Erin Fanning, director of the Missouri...
RELATED PEOPLE
adastraradio.com
Minnesota foodbank CEO calls this “hungriest summer in recent memory”
The CEO of one of the largest foodbanks in the country calls this the hungriest summer in recent memory. Allison O’Toole is with Twin Cities-based Second Harvest Heartland. “And I can’t even believe I say that sometimes because we’ve been through a global pandemic, and we are seeing numbers (and) need that is rivaling that of 2020. And we’re seeing a lot of pressure on families.”
adastraradio.com
Wisconsin FFA alumni start scholarship honoring their instructor
Past students of a Wisconsin FFA program are creating a scholarship to honor their longtime agricultural educator. The Spencer FFA Alumni is launching the scholarship to honor Mark Zimmerman, who lost his battle with cancer on June 29th. Zimmerman served the Spencer district as the ag educator and FFA advisor since 1992.
adastraradio.com
KSHSAA Covered: Mental Health Matters Video Series
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSHSAA Covered) – In an ongoing effort to support Kansas students and coaches, the KSHSAA has released Mental Health Matters, a five-part video series aimed at helping coaches, sponsors, and all school leaders better support their students who may be struggling with mental health challenges. Through the support and leadership of Anne Weese, PhD, a licensed psychologist, and member of the KSHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, schools now have access to a new resource to better prepare those leading the students in their activity programs.
adastraradio.com
Extension educator down on fall urea in Minnesota
There are questions about urea as farmers make plans for fall fertilizer. Brad Carlson is an extension educator specializing in nutrient management for the University of Minnesota. “But the product that we’ve really been down on because of both loss, and therefore simply not having it for the crop next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
Pork uniquely positioned as inflation sparks demand concerns
Inflation threatens to deflate consumer demand for red meat, but the CEO of Minnesota Pork is confident pork is positioned well. Jill Resler says demand has remained strong in 2022. “And I think pork is uniquely positioned to be a nutritious, sustainable, cost-effective protein choice for families in Minnesota and...
Comments / 0