Read on 247sports.com
Related
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Tennessee targets, commitments show off official offers from Vols
Nothing in the recruiting process truly becomes official until National Signing Day — or at least the first day of the Early Signing Period — when recruits are allowed to sign binding National Letters of Intent with the schools of their choice. As of Monday, though, college football teams now are able to put their scholarship offers to Class of 2023 prospects in writing.
LSU's QB battle could "make or break" SEC West race
Not only is the SEC year in and year out the toughest conference in college football but there’s an argument to be made that the SEC West is the toughest division in all of college football as well. So when there’s a quarterback competition expected to take place in...
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett debuts new haircut ahead of 2022 season
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a new look coming off the Bulldogs' first national championship in 40 years. The former walk-on and now veteran signal-caller has trimmed his recognizable shaggy do in favor of a fade, a haircut that is going viral to start fall camp. Bennett threw for 224...
5-star forward Liam McNeeley discusses what intrigues him about Indiana and coach Mike Woodson
Five-star class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy talks with Peegs.com about his interest in Indiana and coach Mike Woodson. McNeeley has scheduled an official visit to IU.
247Sports
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
VIDEO: Jahmile Addae breaks down defensive backs heading into fall camp battle
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae break down his group heading into fall camp at Tuesday's media day. Fall practices begin on Friday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
First visit to Tennessee 'absolutely amazing' for tight-end target
A Class of 2024 tight end from Arizona visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend after getting an offer from the Vols in June.
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Breaking: four-star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn decommits from Purdue
Four-star combo guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn out of Montverde (Fla.) Academy has announced his decommitment from Purdue. Gibbs-Lawhorn originally committed to the Boilermakers in December over an offer from Indiana and interest from a handful of other high-major programs. A West Lafayette native Gibbs-Lawhorn started his high school career at McCutcheon...
Ammon Allen's confidence pays off
When Ammon Allen came to Arizona, he bet on himself by walking on and then working to earn a scholarship. Nothing was guaranteed, but Allen felt that he could turn down FCS offers and eventually get a scholarship at a higher level. Allen’s gamble paid off as he was recently...
247Sports
Defensive Back Jaylen Jones Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football continues to be as hot as the August sun and continue to add talented defensive prospects to its 2023 class as Butler (NC) Defensive Back Jaylen Jones committed to the Panthers on Friday. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Jones is a 6'0, 185lbs ball...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic
The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
247Sports
Miami Hurricanes football OC Josh Gattis details how 'creative' offense can be in 2022
There is a ton of hype surrounding Miami football after it poached former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, but stealing ex-Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was another big and bold move. Gattis is widely regarded as one of the most aggressive and creative offensive coordinators in the country. Gattis plans...
Fall Camp Report: Dang that true freshman looks good + QB update and more
There's been a lot said about how true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins over the last few days of fall camp. Judkins, who caught all of our attention in the spring, has done it once again. In a backfield loaded with veteran talent, it is the freshman who keeps popping up in the mental highlight reel.
Georgia football: Darnell Washington outlines the ‘mismatch’ created by UGA’s tight ends
Although Georgia’s Darnell Washington missed the spring with a foot injury, he is still looked at as an important part of the Bulldogs’ three-headed monster at tight end. The tight end position has drawn plenty of talk around the Georgia program, and based on what Washington knows about himself and his teammates, there’s plenty of reason why.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0