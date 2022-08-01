ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Tennessee targets, commitments show off official offers from Vols

Nothing in the recruiting process truly becomes official until National Signing Day — or at least the first day of the Early Signing Period — when recruits are allowed to sign binding National Letters of Intent with the schools of their choice. As of Monday, though, college football teams now are able to put their scholarship offers to Class of 2023 prospects in writing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Cbs Interactive#American Football#Metroplex Te Runion#Cougars#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
247Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett debuts new haircut ahead of 2022 season

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a new look coming off the Bulldogs' first national championship in 40 years. The former walk-on and now veteran signal-caller has trimmed his recognizable shaggy do in favor of a fade, a haircut that is going viral to start fall camp. Bennett threw for 224...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition

Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says

Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why

Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Breaking: four-star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn decommits from Purdue

Four-star combo guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn out of Montverde (Fla.) Academy has announced his decommitment from Purdue. Gibbs-Lawhorn originally committed to the Boilermakers in December over an offer from Indiana and interest from a handful of other high-major programs. A West Lafayette native Gibbs-Lawhorn started his high school career at McCutcheon...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Ammon Allen's confidence pays off

When Ammon Allen came to Arizona, he bet on himself by walking on and then working to earn a scholarship. Nothing was guaranteed, but Allen felt that he could turn down FCS offers and eventually get a scholarship at a higher level. Allen’s gamble paid off as he was recently...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Defensive Back Jaylen Jones Commits to GSU

Georgia State Football continues to be as hot as the August sun and continue to add talented defensive prospects to its 2023 class as Butler (NC) Defensive Back Jaylen Jones committed to the Panthers on Friday. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Jones is a 6'0, 185lbs ball...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic

The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame

Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy