All the Kings Men Podcast | Glen Murray, Dir. Player Development

The Seattle Kraken announced Tuesday evening that they have hired former NHL veteran Jeff Tambellini to be their Director of Player Development. With the expansion of their young prospect pool as a new franchise, the organization made the decision to bring on Tambellini in order to facilitate player growth and development and to “optimize” their resources. The team has also hired Matt Larke as a Skills Development Consultant and added that former Seattle goaltending coach Andrew Allen will remain with the team as a scout evaluating goalies.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO