All the Kings Men Podcast | Glen Murray, Dir. Player Development

NHL
Jesper Bratt Agrees To One-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE
Bratt and Devils were scheduled to go to arbitration this morning. The New Jersey Devils today agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt worth $5,450,000. Bratt was scheduled to go to arbitration today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Bratt, 23,...
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NHL
Bedard heads Canada roster for 2022 World Junior Championship
Top prospect for 2023 NHL Draft among 16 players returning after tournament cancelled in December. Connor Bedard, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, is among the 25 players that will play for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be played at Rogers Place...
NHL
Young, drafted by favorite team, 'living in a dream' with Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Ty Young may have grown up in Calgary, Alberta, but thanks to a summer spent with his grandparents on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, his favorite team was the Vancouver Canucks, making his selection by them in the fifth round (No. 144) of the 2022 NHL Draft all the more special.
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
NHL
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
CBS Sports
Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from off-ice roles with franchise
An Edmonton Oilers legend has stepped down from his post with the franchise. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role as vice chair and alternate governor, the team has announced. When the Oilers selected Lowe with the No. 21 overall pick in the 1979 NHL...
NHL
Klingberg: 'I'm Excited to Get to Work'
After signing a one-year contract with Anaheim, defenseman John Klingberg met with the media Monday morning to explain what led him to join the Ducks, his thoughts on changing teams for the first time in his NHL career and how he can help mentor some of his new team's young core.
NHL
FLAMES INTRODUCE CALGARY WRANGLERS
The club's AHL affiliate's new name and logo have been revealed. The Flames are proud to introduce the Calgary Wranglers as their new American Hockey League affiliate with name and logo reveal. The Wranglers become the second team to don the name in Calgary following the Calgary Wranglers of the...
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN MARTIN POSPISIL
The forward has inked a one-year deal with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to one year, two-way contract with an AVV of $750,000. Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia notched seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 47 games last...
Former NHL veteran Jeff Tambellini named Seattle Kraken's Director of Player Development
The Seattle Kraken announced Tuesday evening that they have hired former NHL veteran Jeff Tambellini to be their Director of Player Development. With the expansion of their young prospect pool as a new franchise, the organization made the decision to bring on Tambellini in order to facilitate player growth and development and to “optimize” their resources. The team has also hired Matt Larke as a Skills Development Consultant and added that former Seattle goaltending coach Andrew Allen will remain with the team as a scout evaluating goalies.
NHL
Nazar excited to grow at Michigan on way toward spot with Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Frank Nazar was taking it all in during Chicago Blackhawks development camp last month. "First time wearing a visor today," he said with a laugh July 11. "So something to get used to." Moving away from the full cage he wore with the USA Hockey National Team Development...
NHL
Kylington signs two-year contract with Flames, avoids arbitration hearing
Defenseman gets $5 million, had NHL career-high 31 points last season. Oliver Kylington signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million. The 25-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers bloopers from ‘Gretkzy’ to Lias Andersson’s trip
The long summer continues as fans await the start of the next New York Rangers season. As the anticipation builds for what this team can do after an exciting run to Eastern Conference Final, it’s time to look back on the franchise’s rich history. The Blueshirts have been...
NHL
'SHOWING THE WORLD WHAT I CAN DO'
Mangiapane thrilled with his new deal; eager to take the next step in his career. Back in 2016, when Andrew Mangiapane signed his first pro ticket, his first 'big' purchase was a brand-spanking-new car. Well, sort of. A humble bucket of bolts, that 12-year-old Saturn Vue served him - and...
NHL
Klingberg still seeking long-term contract after signing with Ducks
Defenseman settled for one-year deal, had 47 points for Stars last season. John Klingberg said he is still seeking a lengthier contract and knows he has to produce after the defenseman signed for one year with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. "I mean it's probably part of the plan, but...
NHL
Pelletier in position to make Flames roster
Forward had 62 points in AHL last season, could force Calgary to make 'tough decisions'. Jakob Pelletier knows one thing for certain: He will be playing hockey in Calgary this season. However, whether that's in the NHL for the Calgary Flames or their recently relocated American Hockey League affiliate will...
NHL
WRANGLERS SIGN FIVE PLAYERS
DANIIL CHECHELEV - GOALTENDER. Chechelev, a native of Khabarovsk, Russia, is coming off his first professional season in North America where he logged one game with the Stockton Heat (AHL) and 30 games with the Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL). In his 30 appearances with the Mavericks in 2021-22, Chechelev recorded a .894 Sv% and a 3.64 GAA with a 12-12-5 record. Chechelev was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (96th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
NHL
Zacha among 24 players to file for NHL salary arbitration
Hearings underway, scheduled to run through Aug. 11. Pavel Zacha of the Boston Bruins was one of 24 restricted free agents who filed for salary arbitration by the July 17 deadline, according to the NHL Players' Association. Zacha, who was traded to the Bruins by New Jersey Devils on July...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
