Read on www.contagionlive.com
Related
contagionlive.com
Pfizer-BioNTech Begin Study Looking at Enhanced COVID-19 Vaccine
The modified spike protein in this next-generation bivalent candidate is part of the companies' strategy to try and provide vaccines with longer and more durable protection against the virus. The 2 companies recently announced they had begun a phase 2 trial looking at this new candidate, BNT162b5, at a 30...
pharmacytimes.com
Daily Medication Pearl: Daptomycin for Injection (Cubicin)
Daptomycin for injection (Cubicin) is indicated for the treatment of complicated skin and skin structure infections and Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections. Dosing:For injection, use 500 mg lyophilized powder for reconstitution in a singledose vial. Dosage forms: 4 mg/kg to 6mg/kg based on the infection indicated. Adverse events: The most common...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Oral Darolutamide/Docetaxel for Metastatic HSPC
Patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer can now receive treatment with oral darolutamide plus docetaxel following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to oral darolutamide (Nubeqa) in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, according to a press release from the organization.
cancernetwork.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Taletrectinib for ROS1+ Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
Supported by data from an ongoing phase 2 trial, the ROS1 inhibitor taletrectinib was granted breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of certain patients with advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to the ROS1 inhibitor taletrectinib for the treatment of patients...
IN THIS ARTICLE
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Tablet Version of Calquence to Treat Multiple Blood Cancers
The tablet version of Calquence, which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic leukemia and relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma, may be taken alongside other drugs to reduce gastric-related side effects. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a tablet version of Calquence (acalabrutinib)...
Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
verywellhealth.com
End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
End-stage renal disease—ESRD—is also known as kidney failure. It is often caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is stage 5—or the final stage—of CKD, which is when the kidneys stop functioning. ESRD is when 85% to 90% of kidney function is gone. The kidneys help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find a Better Way To Treat Gout
Should doctors rethink the standard gout treatment?. Gout is caused by the accumulation of urate crystals in the joints, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as febuxostat are a staple treatment to help lower blood urate levels in afflicted people. However, a new clinical trial reported in Arthritis & Rheumatology suggests that benzbromarone, a less popular medication, may be better in low dosages.
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
Medical News Today
What to know about COPD stepwise therapy
COPD stepwise therapy is an individualized treatment approach for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). As COPD is a progressive condition, treatment typically becomes more intensive over time. However, with stepwise therapy, a person can move up or down the treatment spectrum depending on the status of their condition. This approach...
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
creators.com
The Democrats' Lifespan Reduction Act
Across the pond, Brits are demanding their next prime minister do something to reduce the U.K.'s notorious cancer death rates. But here in the U.S., Democrats are doing the opposite. They're pushing for European-style price controls on drugs that will slow cancer cures and lead to more deaths. Americans enjoy the highest cancer survival rates in the world — but maybe not for long.
Scofflaws Lead the Way To Legalizing Psychedelic Drugs
A good predictor that restrictive laws are on their way out is when large numbers of people honor them in the breach. Prohibition famously foundered on Americans' desire to keep the party going. Marijuana legalization gained acceptance as a large and growing segment of the U.S. population enjoyed its use despite government-imposed restrictions.
IFLScience
PFAS In Rainwater Mean It's Unsafe To Drink Anywhere, Even In Antarctica
“Forever chemicals”, more scientifically known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are now so widespread that new research estimates it's unsafe to drink rainwater anywhere across the globe. Having spread globally in the atmosphere (now existing even in the air inside homes and schools), these human-made and harmful chemicals can be detected in rainwater and snow even in Earth’s most remote locations.
contagionlive.com
Novavax Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Trial for Children 6 Months Through 11 Years
This study looks to identify safety, efficacy of the vaccine in the youngest pediatric populations. Novavax announced today it has begun its Hummingbird trial, a phase 2b/3 study evaluating its Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 (Nuvaxovid), in children aged 6 months through 11 years, followed by a booster at 6 months after the primary vaccination series.
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
contagionlive.com
Infectious Disease Virologist: “Nobody Should be Scared of Paxlovid Rebound”
The benefits outweigh the possible rebound of symptoms, according to an investigator who studied the antiviral. Some people with COVID-19 taking Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir, NM/R) have been experiencing a “rebound” of symptoms and testing positive for COVID-19 after a regimen of the antiviral. President Joe Biden was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, was treated with Paxlovid, and had the “Paxlovid rebound” phenomenon. He has had to quarantine for a few extra days until symptoms subside and he tests negative.
MedicalXpress
Research captures unfolding cardiovascular toll from meth use
A massive new study spotlights the toll methamphetamine use may take on heart health, suggesting men, people with kidney disease and those with high blood pressure are especially at risk. The findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indicated people who used meth faced a 32%...
Benzinga
Biotech Daily: Thumbs Down For Acadia's Antipsychotic Drug, Akebia Fails COVID-19 Study, Kazia's Encouraging Data In Brain Metastases
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. FDA Signs Off Marker Therapeutics Cell Therapy Study In Lymphoma Setting. The FDA cleared Marker Therapeutics Inc's MRKR Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma who have failed or are ineligible to receive anti-CD19 CAR T cell treatment.
Comments / 1