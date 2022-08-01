ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

contagionlive.com

Pfizer-BioNTech Begin Study Looking at Enhanced COVID-19 Vaccine

The modified spike protein in this next-generation bivalent candidate is part of the companies' strategy to try and provide vaccines with longer and more durable protection against the virus. The 2 companies recently announced they had begun a phase 2 trial looking at this new candidate, BNT162b5, at a 30...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Daptomycin for Injection (Cubicin)

Daptomycin for injection (Cubicin) is indicated for the treatment of complicated skin and skin structure infections and Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections. Dosing:For injection, use 500 mg lyophilized powder for reconstitution in a singledose vial. Dosage forms: 4 mg/kg to 6mg/kg based on the infection indicated. Adverse events: The most common...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Oral Darolutamide/Docetaxel for Metastatic HSPC

Patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer can now receive treatment with oral darolutamide plus docetaxel following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to oral darolutamide (Nubeqa) in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, according to a press release from the organization.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Taletrectinib for ROS1+ Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Supported by data from an ongoing phase 2 trial, the ROS1 inhibitor taletrectinib was granted breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of certain patients with advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to the ROS1 inhibitor taletrectinib for the treatment of patients...
CANCER
curetoday.com

FDA Approves Tablet Version of Calquence to Treat Multiple Blood Cancers

The tablet version of Calquence, which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic leukemia and relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma, may be taken alongside other drugs to reduce gastric-related side effects. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a tablet version of Calquence (acalabrutinib)...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

End-stage renal disease—ESRD—is also known as kidney failure. It is often caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is stage 5—or the final stage—of CKD, which is when the kidneys stop functioning. ESRD is when 85% to 90% of kidney function is gone. The kidneys help...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find a Better Way To Treat Gout

Should doctors rethink the standard gout treatment?. Gout is caused by the accumulation of urate crystals in the joints, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as febuxostat are a staple treatment to help lower blood urate levels in afflicted people. However, a new clinical trial reported in Arthritis & Rheumatology suggests that benzbromarone, a less popular medication, may be better in low dosages.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about COPD stepwise therapy

COPD stepwise therapy is an individualized treatment approach for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). As COPD is a progressive condition, treatment typically becomes more intensive over time. However, with stepwise therapy, a person can move up or down the treatment spectrum depending on the status of their condition. This approach...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
2minutemedicine.com

Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis

1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
creators.com

The Democrats' Lifespan Reduction Act

Across the pond, Brits are demanding their next prime minister do something to reduce the U.K.'s notorious cancer death rates. But here in the U.S., Democrats are doing the opposite. They're pushing for European-style price controls on drugs that will slow cancer cures and lead to more deaths. Americans enjoy the highest cancer survival rates in the world — but maybe not for long.
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Scofflaws Lead the Way To Legalizing Psychedelic Drugs

A good predictor that restrictive laws are on their way out is when large numbers of people honor them in the breach. Prohibition famously foundered on Americans' desire to keep the party going. Marijuana legalization gained acceptance as a large and growing segment of the U.S. population enjoyed its use despite government-imposed restrictions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

PFAS In Rainwater Mean It's Unsafe To Drink Anywhere, Even In Antarctica

“Forever chemicals”, more scientifically known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are now so widespread that new research estimates it's unsafe to drink rainwater anywhere across the globe. Having spread globally in the atmosphere (now existing even in the air inside homes and schools), these human-made and harmful chemicals can be detected in rainwater and snow even in Earth’s most remote locations.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Novavax Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Trial for Children 6 Months Through 11 Years

This study looks to identify safety, efficacy of the vaccine in the youngest pediatric populations. Novavax announced today it has begun its Hummingbird trial, a phase 2b/3 study evaluating its Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 (Nuvaxovid), in children aged 6 months through 11 years, followed by a booster at 6 months after the primary vaccination series.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

What are acute exacerbations of COPD?

People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

Infectious Disease Virologist: “Nobody Should be Scared of Paxlovid Rebound”

The benefits outweigh the possible rebound of symptoms, according to an investigator who studied the antiviral. Some people with COVID-19 taking Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir, NM/R) have been experiencing a “rebound” of symptoms and testing positive for COVID-19 after a regimen of the antiviral. President Joe Biden was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, was treated with Paxlovid, and had the “Paxlovid rebound” phenomenon. He has had to quarantine for a few extra days until symptoms subside and he tests negative.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Research captures unfolding cardiovascular toll from meth use

A massive new study spotlights the toll methamphetamine use may take on heart health, suggesting men, people with kidney disease and those with high blood pressure are especially at risk. The findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indicated people who used meth faced a 32%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Biotech Daily: Thumbs Down For Acadia's Antipsychotic Drug, Akebia Fails COVID-19 Study, Kazia's Encouraging Data In Brain Metastases

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. FDA Signs Off Marker Therapeutics Cell Therapy Study In Lymphoma Setting. The FDA cleared Marker Therapeutics Inc's MRKR Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma who have failed or are ineligible to receive anti-CD19 CAR T cell treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

