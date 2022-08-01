ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million

Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas. The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.
onlyinark.com

Jacksonville Museum of Military History

Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Birth Announcement: Lucy Frances Lambert

Courtney and Mark Lambert of Little Rock announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Frances Lambert. Lucy arrived on Sunday, June 5, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. Paternal grandparents are Carol Jo and Tony Lambert of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Breckenridge Village will soon be getting a Root Cafe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Root Cafe, owned by Jack and Corri Bristow-Sundell, has been a Little Rock favorite for years, and now it will be getting a second location in Breckenridge Village. It is a farm-to-table style restaurant that is mainly known for its locally sourced ingredients and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Conway Architecture Firm Makes Distinctive Mark With Design

Design With Distinction: A downtown Conway architecture firm makes a distinctive mark with an array of projects in both commercial and residential design. Creative, custom and completely unique. Located in downtown Conway, Sowell Architects has been in business since 1995 with an impressive and distinctive portfolio of projects. Partners Rik...
CONWAY, AR
WREG

Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
CONWAY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Dollar General offering produce at Little Rock stores

Discount retailer Dollar General says ten of its locations across Little Rock are now offering fresh produce. Company officials joined Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in announcing the initiative Tuesday at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The stores are now stocked with the top 20 produce items found in grocery stores, like tomatoes, onions and apples.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

