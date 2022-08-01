www.athomearkansas.com
Bryant church builds home to help expecting mothers
A group in Bryant is working to expand resources for expecting mothers following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
talkbusiness.net
Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million
Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas. The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.
onlyinark.com
Jacksonville Museum of Military History
Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Lucy Frances Lambert
Courtney and Mark Lambert of Little Rock announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Frances Lambert. Lucy arrived on Sunday, June 5, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. Paternal grandparents are Carol Jo and Tony Lambert of...
Is This The Worst Tourist Attraction in Arkansas? What About Texas?
I love to travel and see new places and famous attractions. There are wonderful things to see in every state and then there are the not-so-great tourist attractions or they are so crowded that you think why did I come here?. I found a list of the worst tourist attractions...
Breckenridge Village will soon be getting a Root Cafe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Root Cafe, owned by Jack and Corri Bristow-Sundell, has been a Little Rock favorite for years, and now it will be getting a second location in Breckenridge Village. It is a farm-to-table style restaurant that is mainly known for its locally sourced ingredients and...
Multiple local businesses to join Breckenridge Village shopping center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a lot of history at the Breckenridge Village shopping center in West Little Rock— and Wayne Iburg, Jr., general manager of the Loony Bin Comedy Club, knows this firsthand. "We've been a comedy club in this location since they built this building," Iburg,...
aymag.com
Conway Architecture Firm Makes Distinctive Mark With Design
Design With Distinction: A downtown Conway architecture firm makes a distinctive mark with an array of projects in both commercial and residential design. Creative, custom and completely unique. Located in downtown Conway, Sowell Architects has been in business since 1995 with an impressive and distinctive portfolio of projects. Partners Rik...
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
Kevin Hart event at Simmons Bank Arena has a no phones policy
No phone rule at Kevin Hart's Arkansas show.
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
talkbusiness.net
7 Brew to open first LR location at site of former Shorty Small’s
Drive-thru coffee concept, 7 Brew, will open its first Little Rock location at 11100 N. Rodney Parham Rd., the site of the former Shorty Small’s. The new location will open in early fall and is part of an aggressive expansion plan for the company. “7 Brew is excited to...
Little Rock completes investigation into Big Country Chateau Apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock's investigation into code violations for Big Country Chateau Apartments has been completed; with a new timeline to fix any code violations starting on Thursday. Many residents shared that they're used to issues with mold and bugs, but when the water...
Topgolf announces location, plans for Little Rock site
Topgolf has announced location plans for Little Rock.
ualrpublicradio.org
Dollar General offering produce at Little Rock stores
Discount retailer Dollar General says ten of its locations across Little Rock are now offering fresh produce. Company officials joined Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in announcing the initiative Tuesday at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The stores are now stocked with the top 20 produce items found in grocery stores, like tomatoes, onions and apples.
Arkansas mechanics share how to avoid falling victim to catalytic converter thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recently there has been a familiar hum in the air of The Muffler Shop in Little Rock. Jerry Duvall, the shop manager said he has come to know all too well. He typically sees cars in his shop for all sorts of issues, but lately,...
