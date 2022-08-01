Georgia football offers 4-star Oregon WR commit

Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to four-star class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Jurrion Dickey. Dickey is currently committed to the Oregon Ducks.

The talented wide receiver plays high school football for Valley Christian High School in East Palo Alto, California. Jurrion Dickey is ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 50 recruit in the rising senior class. Dickey is considered the sixth-best recruit in California per 247Sports.

Jurrion Dickey committed to Oregon on May 2, 2022, but that’s not stopping Georgia football from recruiting him. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver also plays basketball and runs track for Valley Christian.

The class of 2023 recruit will be keeping a close eye on the Georgia-Oregon game on Sept. 3. Can the Dawgs convince Dickey to flip his commitment?

Jurrion Dickey has excellent ball skills and has good body control.

The four-star wide receiver announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter: