ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
West Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Adel, IA
City
Earlham, IA
City
West Des Moines, IA
State
Oregon State
City
Dallas Center, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
K92.3

Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?

I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines to close several aquatic facilities earlier than expected

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is closing several aquatic facilities before summer ends. Des Moines has not been able to fully open all facilities at once during the 2022 season. Due to staff shortages, it has been forced to rotate the opening and closing of aquatic facilities.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas County Sheriff#Owi#N E Fifth St#1005 Eighth St
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report 3 Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Wednesday and one person early this morning. Police arrested 57-year-old Jon Eric Hightshoe of Creston at Howard and Grand Street for OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana 1st offense. Officers transported Hightshoe to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

2 multi-vehicle crashes snarl I-80 traffic Friday morning

IOWA — A seven-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Dallas County was shutdown for hours on Friday morning after two multi-vehicle accidents that seriously injured two people. The Iowa State Patrol says they were called out at 6:46 a.m. to a four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile mark 112 – that’s […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest In Murder Case

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Arrest Made In Des Moines Weekend Homicide

(Des Moines, IA) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Des Moines man Sunday night. Twenty-one-year-old Darion Shawn Hermes of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Hermes fatally shot 22-year-old Charles Lovelady in what they’re calling a drug-related robbery. Lovelady was later spotted walking down a road and a passerby gave him a ride to a local hospital, but he died after being admitted.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Fire destroys house on Sixth Street Wednesday night

Fire destroyed a house on north Sixth Street in Perry Wednesday evening after the sole occupant escaped unharmed. The blaze at 1715 Sixth St. was reported shortly after 8 p.m. The Perry Volunteer Fire Department fought the fire, and the Woodward Volunteer Fire Department and Bouton Volunteer Fire Department were paged for mutual aid.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning

In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

Car Crashes through Fence at Graceland

A car crashed through a fence at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville this morning shortly before 8:00. The vehicle was towed from the scene. There were no reported injuries.
KNOXVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy