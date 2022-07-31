www.tigerdroppings.com
Related
Why I’m Selling My Antlers
I had just finished dragging a mule deer to the road. It was a nice buck, not a huge trophy that would score well, but representative of a mature animal. His rack had a 24-inch outside spread and two high double forks on each side. To me he was a handsome buck, and I was pleased.
Wisconsin Family Rescues Black Bear Swimming in Lake With Head Stuck in Plastic Jar: VIDEO
“Swim happy,” the Wisconsin couple cheered from their boat as they freed a black bear cub from the confines of a plastic jar. Last Sunday, Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian, and their son Brady took their boat out onto Marsh-Miller Lake near Cedar Bay Resort. That’s where they found a baby black bear swimming with its head trapped in a plastic cheese ball container. Despite its dire situation, the bear could still swim fairly well and could see out of the bottom of the jar.
Deer Attack Videos: Whitetails Fight Bulls, Gore Rams, and Stomp Hawks
For millions of American hunters, the sun rises and sets on whitetail deer. We think about buster bucks year-round. Right now, those whitetail bucks are growing antlers and hanging out in bachelor groups. But when the days get shorter and their antlers harden, bucks break from their groups. Deer that had hung out together all summer become rivals. And once the rut kicks in, whitetail bucks are known for epic fights, sometimes to the death. But as it turns out, they’re willing to fight other critters too.
The Best Straight-Wall Deer Rifles
For decades, if you were a Midwest or East Coast deer hunter living in a densely populated state, it was likely you never shot a whitetail with a rifle during deer season. Due to safety concerns, hunters in these regions of the country legally had to shoot slug shotguns from smoothbores or sabots from a rifled shotgun barrel (centerfire rifle cartridges can travel much farther than a slug or sabot). But that shotgun-only requirement has started to shift in the last five years with the advent of straight-walled rifles as historic slug-gun states like Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan have begun to allow the platform to be used during deer season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Deer Calls of 2022
Deer calls won’t guarantee you that a Booner will run into your setup. But when used strategically, they can grab a deer’s attention. They can even bring them—ever so cautiously—into range. That’s not to say that a rut-crazed buck won’t throw all caution to the wind and come crashing under your stand, but that’s rarely the case when it comes to calling deer. And if you’re calling blind, they’ll probably give you the slip without ever letting you know it.
Tracking Big Bucks With the Mule Deer Master
“Big tracks don’t always mean big racks, but big racks always mean big tracks.” —Old deer hunter saying. “I’VE NEVER YET shot a big buck that didn’t have a big track. So a big track is key. You find a big track, and now you’re getting someplace.”
Texas Bow Fisherman Nails Massive 271-Pound Alligator Gar: PHOTO
In Texas, you can pull nearly 300-pound dinosaurs out of the water like it’s no big deal. At least, that’s what happened when a bow fisherman landed this giant alligator gar last week. As one of the largest freshwater fish in North America, the alligator gar is an...
Comments / 0