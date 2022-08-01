ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas officer exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities issued a public safety bulletin after a police officer was hospitalized following a traffic stop. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police in Osawatomie conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of First Street, according to Police Chief David Stuteville. During the encounter with suspects...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
Kansas woman accused in death of man found wounded in alley

NEOSHO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating the July 25 death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson in Chanute have made an arrest, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just before 9p.m. Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, near Iowa Street and 2600 Road in Allen County, according...
CHANUTE, KS
Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
