Read on stjosephpost.com
Related
3 Missouri teens dead after ejected in rollover crash
CEDAR COUNTY—Three teens died in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Thursday in Cedar County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Clay W. Palmer, 19, Cleveland, Mo., was westbound on Highway B three miles east of Jericho Springs. The vehicle crested a hill, became...
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Kansas officer exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities issued a public safety bulletin after a police officer was hospitalized following a traffic stop. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police in Osawatomie conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of First Street, according to Police Chief David Stuteville. During the encounter with suspects...
Kansas woman accused in death of man found wounded in alley
NEOSHO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating the July 25 death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson in Chanute have made an arrest, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just before 9p.m. Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, near Iowa Street and 2600 Road in Allen County, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murder suspect was also wanted for violent Kansas armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested on Monday in Allen County in connection with the July 25 murder of a man in Chanute was also wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery on July 16. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Nicole Pike is being held in...
Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0