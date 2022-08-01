Here’s how each team could win the 2022 NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier

Read on dotesports.com
100 Thieves defeat NRG at VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier to set up FaZe rematch
100 Thieves held off NRG in a nail-biting series to move on in the upper bracket of the VALORANT Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier for North America. Today’s result ensures a rematch with FaZe Clan for 100 Thieves, while NRG will drop to the lower bracket. NRG chose Icebox...
Misfits move one step closer to LEC playoff spot after defeating Astralis
Misfits won their third game in a row today, solidifying their position in the standings in preparation for the final week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season. They beat Astralis, who are Misfits’ nearest competitor for a spot in this split’s playoffs, with a carefully crafted performance that showcased the players’ teamwork.
How to reach Global Elite in CS:GO: Tips for climbing ranked
The Global Elite rank in competitive CS:GO is the light at the end of the ranked tunnel. Global Elite players epitomize the top one percent of CS:GO players in their respective regions and represent the best of the best. It’s no easy task to go all the way from the...
Gen.G bounce back from DWG KIA’s 33-kill game 2 to win thrilling 3-game series in 2022 LCK Summer Split
DWG KIA and Gen.G faced off in an intense League of Legends series today. While both teams were neck-and-neck in confrontations, it was Gen.G who finally came out on top with a 2-1 victory in the 2022 LCK Summer Split. Gen.G dominated DWG in game one. They secured almost every...
Excel ADC Patrik is first to pick Nilah in professional League in loss to G2
The first professional Nilah pick in the world belongs to Excel Esports AD carry Patrik, who selected the “Joy Unbound” for the first time among all competitive League of Legends players during today’s game against G2 Esports in week seven of the 2022 LEC Summer Split. Prior...
Respawn bug in League plagues LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce
During today’s LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce, both support players were revived almost immediately after they had been killed in separate fights. While this could have been possible should the teams be playing as Akshan, there was no Akshan in the game, confusing the spectators, casters, and League of Legends fans alike.
Is Cult of the Lamb coming to Game Pass?
Cult of the Lamb has just a few more days before its release, and the hype is building fast and furious. Players are looking forward to building their cults and gaining as many followers as they can. Many are also wondering if the game will have a day-one release on...
Former Overwatch League stars birdring and EFFECT make the jump to Apex Legends
The Apex Legends competitive scene has always been a haven for veterans of other games. Many of the top pros in Apex came to the game from other competitive battle royales, like Fortnite, PUBG, and H1Z1. Other players honed their skills in tactical shooters like CS:GO before finding careers in Apex.
Shroud’s long-awaited VALORANT pro debut ends in defeat as The Guard take down Sentinels
It’s been over four years since former CS:GO player turned streamer Shroud competed in a professional esports competition. Over 1,569 days, to be exact. On his VALORANT debut, the Canadian was defeated as his team Sentinels was taken down by The Guard 2-1 in the first round of the NA last chance qualifier.
Mega Scizor, Vikavolt, and new Ultra Unlock bonuses are coming to Pokémon Go’s Bug Out! event
The bugs are back in town and they are bringing some new friends as the Bug Out! event returns to Pokémon Go from Aug. 10 to 16. And that isn’t all. Niantic has also announced new Ultra Unlock bonuses tied to Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo, which can modify both the Bug Out! and Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day events later this month.
JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge
Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
Ranked Doubles coming to Halo Infinite later this month
Find yourself a partner, spartan. Halo Infinite is getting a Ranked Doubles playlist that will be added as part of an Aug. 23 update, according to a dev post from the Halo Infinite team released today. The Ranked Doubles playlist is set to launch two weeks after the upcoming Drop...
