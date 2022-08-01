Here’s how each team could win the 2022 NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier

The bugs are back in town and they are bringing some new friends as the Bug Out! event returns to Pokémon Go from Aug. 10 to 16. And that isn’t all. Niantic has also announced new Ultra Unlock bonuses tied to Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo, which can modify both the Bug Out! and Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day events later this month.

