DIAMOND—Timothy E. ”Timmy” Smith, 48, of Diamond, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born on Dec. 31, 1973 in Lemont, IL to Terry E. and Kathleen A. (nee Cassani) Smith. He grew up in the Coal City area and graduated from Coal City High School class of 1992. In school, Timmy participated in many sports including Pee Wee Football and baseball. The sport that he excelled at most notably was varsity wrestling where Timmy was a three year state qualifier. He received a wrestling scholarship for Carthage College. After school, he became a finance manager for various car dealerships in several states. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. Timmy traveled through most of the 50 states and traveled as far as Switzerland and the Alps.

DIAMOND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO