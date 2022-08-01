Beshear seeks FEMA declarations for more Kentucky counties hit by flooding

Read on www.hazard-herald.com
Legislative special session likely to deal with Eastern Kentucky flooding
(The Center Square) – A special session of the Kentucky General Assembly will likely need to be called to provide relief for the counties and communities ravaged by flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. The recovery process continues across 13 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said....
State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get...
‘It can’t rain all the time’
Maybe it’s just the wear and tear of age bearing down on me, or maybe there’s something to it, but I just feel that the cumulative “badness” recently is really beginning to add up. I hate to make comparisons on natural disasters I’ve covered and say...
A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana
MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired.
Grass fire reported on I-15 near Vaughn
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A grass fire is being reported on I-15 between Vaughn and Manchester. The fire is near mile marker 288 and people in the area are asked to slow down. Great Falls Fire Rescue has been requested per mutual aid with the Vaughn Fire Department.
Obituaries 8-4-22
Johnathan "Big John" Amburgey, 43, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Whitesburg ARH in Whitesburg. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Amburgey; and one brother, Herman Amburgey Jr. He is survived by his mother, Helen Amburgey; one sister, Valarie Amburgey (Kenneth); two brothers, Luke Amburgey and Joshua...
