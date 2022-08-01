ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear seeks FEMA declarations for more Kentucky counties hit by flooding

By Steve Bittenbender
hazard-herald.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
hazard-herald.com

State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hazard-herald.com

‘It can’t rain all the time’

Maybe it’s just the wear and tear of age bearing down on me, or maybe there’s something to it, but I just feel that the cumulative “badness” recently is really beginning to add up. I hate to make comparisons on natural disasters I’ve covered and say...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
County
Perry County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
Perry County, KY
Government
hazard-herald.com

Grass fire reported on I-15 near Vaughn

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A grass fire is being reported on I-15 between Vaughn and Manchester. The fire is near mile marker 288 and people in the area are asked to slow down. Great Falls Fire Rescue has been requested per mutual aid with the Vaughn Fire Department.
VAUGHN, MT
hazard-herald.com

Obituaries 8-4-22

Johnathan "Big John" Amburgey, 43, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Whitesburg ARH in Whitesburg. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Amburgey; and one brother, Herman Amburgey Jr. He is survived by his mother, Helen Amburgey; one sister, Valarie Amburgey (Kenneth); two brothers, Luke Amburgey and Joshua...
HAZARD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy