‘We sold out every day’: Food vendors successful during first California State Fair since pandemic

Boy in Washington state gets more than $1000 in donations after stranger stiffs him with a fake $100 bill
Everett Police in Washington state is hoping the public can help identify the man that stiffed an 11-year-old boy with a fake $100 bill to buy lemonade from his stand. “Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Blvd. As he worked in the sun trying to earn a little extra spending money, he was approached by the pictured suspect, who offered him a 100-dollar bill for a drink but asked for exact change,” Everett Police said in a Facebook post.
Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records show 21-year-old Jose Gomez III of Midland, Texas, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime. Gomez admitted that he used a knife to slash the man and his 6- and 2-year-old sons inside a Sam’s Club in Midland because he believed they were Chinese and spreading the coronavirus. The man is from Myanmar. The March 2020 attack occurred as Asians faced verbal harassment and physical assaults across the United States after the virus began to spread nationwide.
Board recommends clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole is recommending clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to Coddington, who was convicted and sentenced to die for killing 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s home in Choctaw in 1997. Prosecutors say Coddington beat Hale on the head with a hammer after Hale, a friend and co-worker, refused to loan $50 to Coddington to buy cocaine. An emotional Coddington apologized to the Hale family and said he is “OK” with the death penalty, but told the board that he is a different man today.
Michigan prosecutors say accused Oxford High shooter’s parents exposed him to chaotic home life
Michigan prosecutors say the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley exposed him to years of “chaotic, toxic conflict,” and that they left him in an unstable home often with little supervision, creating a pathway to violence. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors argued that evidence...
Attorney: Security guard didn’t try to stop school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — An attorney suing a Michigan school district following a mass shooting at its high school says an armed security officer told investigators she thought the active shooting was a drill and that one of the bleeding students simply was wearing “really good makeup.” Attorney Ven Johnson said Wednesday that he is asking a judge to add the security officer’s name to a lawsuit he filed in January against Oxford Community Schools. The suit also names Oxford High School’s dean of students, two counselors and three teachers as defendants. Johnson says in the amended complaint that school surveillance video shows the security officer “casually walking around in the hallway” during the Nov. 30 shooting.
