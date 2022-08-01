35 recruits graduate, become Hawaiʻi’s newest adult correctional officers

Read on mauinow.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect who broke into Honolulu business, set it on fire
‘It feels normal’: Families gather for the return of high school football with less regulations. With no regulations for fans in the stands, families are happy to be supporting their athletes. Nostalgia fills the air for this McCully woman as her favorite 90s boy band returns to Hawaii. Updated:...
KITV.com
Female inmate at Oahu Correctional Center dies after being found unconscious in cell
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A female inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) died after being found unconscious in her cell on Monday. On Aug. 1, around 7:20 a.m., the 49-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell, OCCC officials said.
KITV.com
Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu contractor has been fined more than $156,000 by the US Labor Department for failing to pay correct wages and provide fringe benefits to dozens of its employees working on federally-funded projects. Labor officials say Tunista Services LLC paid 46 workers lower wages than the law...
KITV.com
Prosecutor: Kaka'ako officer-involved shooting death was 'justified'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Brandon Ventura in a Kaka'ako high-rise nearly a year ago will not face any charges, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Thursday. During a press conference discussing the findings of the investigation, Alm said the shooting was justified because...
Double decker bus hits tree, man hospitalized
Emergency Medical Services reported a male in his twenties in serious condition. around 3:45 p.m on Friday, August 5.
KITV.com
Hawaii ex-lawmaker in bribery case donates to campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
KITV.com
Trial pushed back for former Honolulu city officials charged with conspiracy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The federal trial for three former City and County of Honolulu officials is now pushed back to next February. Donna Leong, Max Sword, and Roy Amemiya are charged with conspiracy. In federal court on Thursday afternoon, Judge Leslie Kobayashi agreed to continue the jury trial to February...
DLNR adds extra enforcement around Hawaiian Monk Seals in Waikiki
A 50-yard rule has been enforced at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki for two to three weeks. We sent Dallis Ontiveros for a live look of the set up.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutor: 2021 police shooting that left suspect dead was justified
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the use of deadly force during a barricade situation last year in Kakaako was justified. The decision means the officer who fired on the suspect won’t face charges. The shooting happened Aug. 27, 2021, on Kawaiahao Street. The barricade...
Police officer injured during routine traffic stop
The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision around 2:52 p.m. on Friday, August 5.
Waikiki apartment elevator fixed after four months
After four months, the lone elevator in a Waikiki apartment building has been fixed. For some residents though, it's too little, too late, and they will be moving out.
KITV.com
Residents concerned over rising violence, in response to viral fight clip at Waianae High School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) - A video of several Waianae High School students ganging up one student has gone viral on social media. A few of the students involved are enrolled at West Strike Gym which provides kickboxing training. A coach at West Strike told KITV their gym is receiving serious...
Genki balls tamp down stench of Ala Wai Canal
"And you know, it's weird because it used to always stink and everything. You'd say, 'Well, we're by the Ala Wai cause you could tell.' But now, you just don't have the smell anymore," Lokahi Canoe Club racing coordinator Lee Buhre said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest teen boxer, 3 others following beating near Waianae High
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Up-and-coming teen boxer Joven Lopez and three others were arrested Thursday following the assault of another teen earlier this month. The Aug. 2 beating in Waianae left the victim with a brain injury. Video appears to Lopez and three others kicking and punching the victim. DOE officials...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An up-and-coming teen boxer from Waianae has been kicked out of a sports league after a video posted on social media appears to show him and others brutally beating another student. The video, which HNN is not showing due to the ages of those involved, reportedly shows...
Power outages at Schofield Barracks could last months
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii is asking residents and businesses at Schofield Barracks to reduce electrical load during peak hours after one of two transformers failed.
UH professors in fatal car crash on family vacation
University of Hawaii earth science professors along with their two sons were involved in a serious accident while on a family vacation in New Mexico. The community came together for support.
Think your Hawaii rent is high? It probably is
Hawaii renters are paying 191% more for a two-bedroom this year compared to last according to a new study by rent.com.
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
