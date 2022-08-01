Former Hawkeye Breaks Collarbone in Giants Camp

Read on kikn.com
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Vikings 2022 NFL training camp
New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is helming his own team for the first time in his career in 2022. At Vikings training camp, he is now the final decision-maker on the entire Vikings roster and, as such, has to figure out how to take the team to the next level that former head coach Mike Zimmer was never able to get Kirk Cousins and company to.
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Iowa Loses Kylie Feuerbach for Season
Junior Guard Tears ACL in Workout Earlier This Week
'Clear Leader' Reportedly Emerges In Nebraska Football's Quarterback Competition
In perhaps a make-or-break-it year for Scott Frost, he has to get the quarterback competition right. With Adrian Martinez off to Kansas State, who will the Cornhuskers turn to? A "clear leader" has emerged. Per Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network, Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the "clear leader"...
Why the Iowa Hawkeyes have sold out every home football game in 2022
All seven of the Iowa Hawkeyes home games have officially sold out for the 2022 college football season. The sellouts became a note of interest over the last few weeks as hype and news began to circulate more and more amongst Hawkeyes fans. This led to a rapid buying of whatever single-game tickets were left and, ultimately, to the Iowa Hawkeyes with a prideful slate of sold out home games. There is a little bit of everything as a draw for Iowa fans to file their way into Kinnick this fall. There are big games, high-profile players, interesting circumstances, and much...
FOX Sports hires ex-ESPN reporter
Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams has landed at FOX Sports. Williams will work as a sideline reporter for select college football broadcasts. She suggested she will be working alongside Jason Benetti and Brock Huard. “I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining FOX Sports’ coverage of College Football...
Big Ten basketball: Projecting the 2022-23 All-Conference selections
"Unknown" might be the best word to describe the Big Ten ahead of the 2022-23 season. Nationally, Indiana has been regarded as the favorite. Whether that's right or not is still undetermined. But when a team who barely snuck into the NCAA Tournament before being trounced by St. Mary's in the Round of 64 is the so-called Big Ten favorite, it shows how much change has really occurred throughout the league.
'Confident Where We Are': Will McClay Talks Cowboys Roster Changes
McClay is enthused by the arrival of several newcomers, even those who might be joining the program late.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces addition of new personality for 2022
College GameDay will soon return for another memorable season of college football. This year, the popular pregame Saturday morning show on ESPN will have a new face. Wednesday afternoon, GameDay announced the addition of Jess Sims, a popular Peloton instructor and sports reporter. Sims will join the group of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. Chris “The Bear” Fallica, Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski also return for the 36th season of GameDay.
TRADE: Pirates And Cardinals Make A Big Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals made a huge trade on Tuesday.
Patriots Gillette Stadium Practice: Hoyer Back With Vengeance
Everything you need to know from the New England Patriots' in-stadium practice for 2022 training camp.
49ers Tight End Out For Season With Torn ACL
The San Francisco 49ers may have to find some more depth at the tight end position. The veteran Jordan Matthews is going to miss the entire 2022 season. Matthews was seen limping off the practice field after running a route during warmups. He was later sporting crutches, indicating he may have suffered a serious injury. Unfortunately that's been confirmed.
Longtime ESPN analyst lands job with new network
The Michael Jordan of fantasy football officially has a new home. NBC Sports revealed Thursday that they have hired former ESPN mainstay Matthew Berry, who will be hosting multiple fantasy-focused shows on several different NBCUniversal platforms. He will also appear on the Sunday Night Football pregame show “Football Night in America.”
