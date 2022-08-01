A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation

Read on koel.com
Marion Firefighters Make A Special Delivery
When a firefighter or any first responder gets a call, they never really know what they're in for. It could be an accident. It might be a heart attack. Or as was the case for several Marion firefighters it might just be a woman in labor. As KCRG reports, the...
Elgin Farmer Brings Family Back On The Farm [PHOTO TOUR]
When driving through the countryside just outside of Elgin, it’s easy to miss the driveway for Wenger Family Farms. But those that know where they are looking are welcomed onto a farm that exemplifies care standards, not only to their animals but to the environment. On Thursday, Wenger Family...
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
Maquoketa Caves State Park Reopens Thursday
Less than one week ago as of this writing, three members of a family of four from Cedar Falls were shot and killed on a camping trip at Maquoketa Caves. They were Tyler (42), Sarah (42), and Lulu (6) Schmidt. The lone survivor of the attack on their family was 9-year-old Arlo.
Dubuque County Fair Closes Barn Doors As Pig Gets Sick
I remember being in 4-H and every year looking forward to the county fair. For me and the area I grew up in, this was my opportunity to show my not-so-ag-centered community a glimpse into the agriculture world. However, over in Dubuque, livestock exhibits are closed off from the public...
