Delray Beach, FL

WATCH: Florida Woman Crawls Through Roach-Filled Sewer To Rescue Kitten

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A brave South Florida woman ventured into a gross sewer to rescue a trapped kitten, according to CBS 12 .

Lindsey Bembli told reporters it started when she heard a cat "screaming" from a storm drain near SE Fifth Avenue and SE Third Street in Delray Beach. Even though she called firefighters out to the location for help , first responders say the kitten kept running away. She even tried to catch the elusive creature but to no avail.

Days later, Bembli reached out to her friend and founder of Operation Liberation: Liz Jones .

Jones crawled nearly 300 feet through the 24-inch-wide drain to get to the kitten last Friday (July 29), and it was all caught on camera, according to reporters.

Our director, Liz Jones, spent her Friday morning crawling through roughly 250 feet of storm drain to rescue our newest...

Posted by Operation Liberation on Saturday, July 30, 2022

“The ick factor only increased as you got further in,” Jones said in a video posted to Facebook. “It got a little wet. There were feces down there, cockroaches, spiders, some toad friends.”

Bembli says this type of operation is normal for animal rescuers.

"I didn't want him to die down there," she told CBS 12 . "This isn't what rescue is, it's not out of the ordinary. It's the kind of thing that we do on a regular basis."

The kitten, who got the name Donotello" after his rescue, was hospitalized at Pet Emergency Referral Center in Palm Beach Gardens, per Miami Herald .

Operation Liberation provided an update on Saturday (July 30) , saying Donatello has since been discharged and recovering in foster care with Jones.

