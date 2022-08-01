West Virginia Cities Reach $400 Million Opioid Distributor Settlement

Read on money.usnews.com
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Food Stamps: Instacart Expands SNAP EBT Payments to 10 More States — Is Yours One of Them?
Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits now have a lot more options to make online grocery purchases via Instacart. On Monday, the platform said SNAP electronic...
How the Overturning of Roe v. Wade May Affect Students' College Decisions
While searching for colleges, students typically consider factors like size, academic program options, proximity to home, cost and available clubs and sports. But given the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court – which hands the decision around the legality of abortions back to the states – the location of a college may now play an even bigger role in the selection process for some students.
Former Puerto Rican Governor Vazquez Arrested for Accepting Political Favors
SAN JUAN (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Thursday announced criminal charges against former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez, who was in office from 2019 to 2021, for alleged corruption during her 2020 election campaign. The former governor is charged with conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud, the...
Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 1, 2022. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually discovering just how long the road in front of us may well be. On Saturday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden — who had recently tested positive for COVID and then, after treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid medication, tested negative four days in a row — had tested positive again and had returned to COVID protocols prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House officials said Biden had not exhibited any symptoms and felt fine, but the new positive reading came up through routine testing.
Indiana Lawmakers Approve First State Abortion Ban Since Roe Overturned
(Reuters) -The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy. The bill, adopted on a 28-19 vote hours after clearing the state's House of...
DeSantis Suspends Florida Prosecutor for Refusing to Enforce Abortion Law
(Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended an elected state attorney without pay, accusing him of neglecting his duties and incompetence for saying he would not prosecute anyone who sought or provided abortions. DeSantis, a Republican who has been courting conservatives as part of an expected presidential bid in...
U.S. Charges Four Kentucky Police Officers in Breonna Taylor Killing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the botched 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was in her home, in a case that sparked nationwide protests. The charges represented the Justice Department's latest effort...
Pentagon Denies DC Request for National Guard Migrant Help
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to...
Biden Feels Well, Still Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Doctor
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday. Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo. "The president continues to feel very well. His...
