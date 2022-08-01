Veteran moves from military to pastor of Cocoa Beach church

Read on www.vieravoice.com
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
Bingo: This Titusville ministry took a gamble on community and everyone’s a winner
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Many churches and nonprofits with a mission to help the less fortunate struggle to pay for those services. But one Brevard County ministry has found a unique way to fundraise. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. When LifePointe Ministries decided to build a...
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
Florida braces for crowds for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch
Tourism officials in Florida's Space Coast are expecting a massive influx of tourists for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission, the first launch for NASA's Space Launch System rocket.
Florida Forest Service Orlando battles two brush fires in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two brush fires broke out in Brevard County Wednesday, Florida Forest Service Orlando said in a series of tweets. Structures are still endangered at the Honeysuckle Fire and it has jumped to over 40 acres. FFS Orlando said the first wildfire, the Moss Rose Fire...
WATCH: MedFast Urgent Care PA Susan Hatfield Discusses Injuries at the Beach, Including Lacerations, Fishhooks, Jellyfish Stings and More
WATCH: Worried about wounds from injuries at the beach: lacerations, fishhooks, jellyfish stings, etc? Here’s a MedFast Medical Minute with Susan Hatfield, PA. with important tips for when you’re out at the barrier islands. Go to any one of 14 Medfast locations across the Space Coast when you need help seven days a week.
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
What was this building for in Sebastian?
What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
‘I’m really excited for him:’ Staff react to Melbourne businessman launching into space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The staff at Pineapple’s in Melbourne were excited Wednesday evening — just hours before their boss is scheduled to launch into space. Brevard County businessman Steve Young is set to launch inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule Thursday morning from a Texas launch site.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Brevard County business owner flies to the edge of space
A Central Florida man was on the New Shepard rocket when it blasted off. Melbourne business owner Steve Young bought a ticket to fly in December. Young said he is not allowed to reveal how much he paid for the trip. Young is the third Central Floridian to fly to...
Who has the best fish? Travel site ranks the '15 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida'
Whether you are a native, a snowbird or in town on family vacation, deciding which restaurants to visit for the freshest catch in Florida can be challenging. From crab legs and oysters to lobster and shrimp, seafood lovers can find an array of delicacies to choose from at these restaurants across the Sunshine State.
Ormond resident to bring burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach
One Ormond Beach resident is bringing a burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach. Greg Adkins, writer and producer of the revue, titled "Seduction: A History of Burlesque," said in an announcement that bringing this show to 176 N. Beach St. — a space previously occupied by The Coliseum nightclub and most recently, The Daytona Arcade Museum — "has been a long time in coming."
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
Central Florida-based Kona Poké plans to open Brevard location. Here are the details
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Central Florida-based chain Kona Poké is planning to open its fifth location by the end of 2022 in West Melbourne, according to a news release. The new Kona Poké location is set to open at 1675 W. New Haven Ave., near Melbourne Square Mall, the company said.
Famous musician siblings coming to Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY — A gifted brother-and-sister duo are bringing their talent to Cocoa Beach this weekend for an unforgettable concert. The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Jacob Velazquez and Skylar Rae in the “Jake n’ Sky Show.” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 3400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach.
Drunk Florida Woman Drove Her Golf Cart on I-95 in Brevard County
I-95 is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration, so pro tip: I-95 is a horrible place to try Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey for the first time. No seriously, a drunk woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in her bag was arrested for...
Court Kingz improves Melbourne basketball court
MELBOURNE - Court Kingz, which is described on its website as “a 501(c)3 non-profit organization inspirational basketball movement” that “offers a high-quality basketball tour that helps organizations raise funds” has helped to spruce up a basketball court located at Carver Park, located at 1092 Swan St. in Melbourne.
WATCH: Two Animal Cruelty Suspects Escorted to Brevard County Jail by Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, a staunch supporter for animals, released a video on Wednesday that detailed an Animal Cruelty investigation and walked two of the suspects in the case to the Brevard County Jail. Sheriff Ivey has made it known to the community that...
