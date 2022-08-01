Two Dead Bodies Found Inside 'Burned Out' Vehicle Amid California Fire

Photo: Getty Images

Two bodies were found inside of a scorched vehicle in the McKinney Fire Zone on Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento Bee , authorities suspect the deaths to be a direct result of the McKinney wildfire that is now deemed as the largest wildfire in America . The driveway in which the bodies were discovered is located in the Klamath River community off of Doggett Creek Road and Highway 96.

Two-thousand people were told to evacuate the area amid relentless wildfires plaguing the region for the last couple of months. The Sacramento Bee mentioned that as of this morning, the fire has consumed just over 55,000 acres of land surrounding the Northern part of the state. The next town in line to be effected by the fires is Yreka. Emergency crews are working around the clock to keep the fire from reaching and destroying yet another community. Yreka police have issued an evacuation of the city and are urging citizens to avoid entering areas that have been previously evacuated. Despite this warning, two residents were taken into custody on Monday after robbing a local business located in a disaster area.

In spite of rescue crews trying their best to halt the flames, external forces such as lightning and wind are contributing to its growth. The names of the individuals found dead inside of the burned vehicle have not been released.