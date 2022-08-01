ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

Two Dead Bodies Found Inside 'Burned Out' Vehicle Amid California Fire

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YFhA_0h0oqPeS00
Photo: Getty Images

Two bodies were found inside of a scorched vehicle in the McKinney Fire Zone on Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento Bee , authorities suspect the deaths to be a direct result of the McKinney wildfire that is now deemed as the largest wildfire in America . The driveway in which the bodies were discovered is located in the Klamath River community off of Doggett Creek Road and Highway 96.

Two-thousand people were told to evacuate the area amid relentless wildfires plaguing the region for the last couple of months. The Sacramento Bee mentioned that as of this morning, the fire has consumed just over 55,000 acres of land surrounding the Northern part of the state. The next town in line to be effected by the fires is Yreka. Emergency crews are working around the clock to keep the fire from reaching and destroying yet another community. Yreka police have issued an evacuation of the city and are urging citizens to avoid entering areas that have been previously evacuated. Despite this warning, two residents were taken into custody on Monday after robbing a local business located in a disaster area.

In spite of rescue crews trying their best to halt the flames, external forces such as lightning and wind are contributing to its growth. The names of the individuals found dead inside of the burned vehicle have not been released.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Gruesome discovery amid McKinney Fire wreckage; 2 bodies found in burned out car

YREKA (CBS SF/AP) —Authorities have discovered two bodies in a burned vehicle in the path of a raging McKinney Fire that has destroyed much of the small community of Klamath River, charred 55,500 acres and had zero percent containment.The fire exploded in size to more than 82 square miles after erupting Friday in a largely unpopulated area in the Klamath National Forest just south of the Oregon state line. It is California's largest wildfire of the year so far."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman ...
YREKA, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 people found dead in Siskiyou County driveway along McKinney Fire path

YREKA -- Authorities say two people have been found dead in an area burned by the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County.According to the sheriff's office, the people were found in a vehicle in a driveway along Doggett Creek Road, off Highway 96, west of the Klamath River. No other information about the people is being released pending their identification and notification of next-of-kin.The blaze in the Klamath National Forest has burned over 52,000 acres and is, as of Monday, 0 percent contained.The fire is already the largest wildfire in the state so far this year.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Klamath River, CA
Yreka, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Yreka, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KDRV

ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
Klamath Falls News

Impressive footage from the McKinley Fire

There is an abundance of impressive video footage coming out in relation to the McKinney Fire in Northern California west of Yreka. As of 8:00 AM, July 31, 2022, the fire is over 51,000 acres and growing significantly. A variety of footage shows evacuations, timelapses, aerial views, night vision, and...
YREKA, CA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Bodies#Dead Inside#Accident#The Sacramento Bee#Northern
International Business Times

Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate

The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Klamath Falls News

McKinney and China 2 Fire Update for July 31, 2022

YREKA, Calif. - Activity on both fires moderated into the evening as a heavy smoke inversion settled over the fire. The fire became active again at about midnight. Crews were actively engaged in structure protection overnight, especially in the Klamath River area. Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City.
YREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcrtv.com

Missing woman found dead in Siskiyou County

On July 19, Siskiyou County Sheriff's Officers located the body of Ashleigh Raeann Starr, who had been reported missing since July 16th. She was found in the Twin Arrows Campground in the Mount Shasta area, and officers have not found any signs of foul play. She was reported missing on July 16th, three days before her body was found. She was 28 years old.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office identify body found at Twin Arrows Campground in Mt. Shasta.

MT. SHASTA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a body that was discovered near the Twin Arrows Campground in Mt. Shasta on July 19. On July 19 at approximately 8:10 a.m., deputies with the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Twin Arrows Campground near Mt. Shasta after it was reported that a dead person had been located.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
417
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy